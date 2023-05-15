Challenger likely to push Turkey’s Erdogan to presidential second round

As Erdogan hoped to win a five-year term that would see him well into his third decade in charge of Turkey, Kilicdaroglu, 74, campaigned on a promise to return the country to a more democratic path and fix its economy, battered by high inflation. and currency devaluation. Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country’s system of governance to a narrowly adopted executive presidency in 2017. Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ ruling party gather at the party’s headquarters in Ankara on Sunday. Credit: PA With 88% of the ballot boxes counted, Anadolu said Erdogan’s ruling party alliance was over 50% and the Kilicdaroglus Nation Alliance had about 35%. Over 64 million people were eligible to vote. This year marks 100 years since the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, but the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly since a 2016 coup attempt. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with alleged links to Gulen and on pro-Kurdish politicians. Internationally, the elections were seen as a test of a united opposition’s ability to unseat a leader who concentrated nearly all state power in his hands and strove to wield more influence on the world stage. Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal, which is being implemented by a center based in Istanbul, is due to expire in days, and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive. But Erdogan also delayed Sweden’s quest to join NATO while demanding concessions, saying the nation was too soft on the US-based cleric’s supporters and members of pro-Kurdish groups that the Turkey considers national security threats. Critics argue that the presidents’ authoritarian style is responsible for a painful crisis in the cost of living. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.

Contrary to mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan argues that high interest rates fuel inflation and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to lower its key rate several times. The Erdogan government has also been criticized for its allegedly delayed and retarded response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is thought to have exacerbated the losses and misery. During his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his dominant position in the media to try to win over voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with terrorists, being drunks and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, which he describes as threatening traditional family values ​​in the predominantly Muslim nation. In a bid to garner support, he raised salaries and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s defense and infrastructure projects. The Kilicdaroglus Nation Alliance has pledged to return Turkey’s system of governance to parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary polls. He also promised to restore the independence of the judiciary and the central bank, and reverse the crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding in Turkey.

We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together, Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara. Loading Sinan Ogan, a former academic backed by an anti-immigrant nationalist party, was also a presidential candidate. His candidacy was expected to siphon potential support from the two leading candidates. At polling stations, many voters struggled to fold bulky ballot papers that listed 24 political parties vying for seats in parliament and stuff them into envelopes with the ballot for the presidency. In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. Some 3 million people left the quake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new locations.