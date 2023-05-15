Politics
Challenger likely to push Turkey’s Erdogan to presidential second round
As Erdogan hoped to win a five-year term that would see him well into his third decade in charge of Turkey, Kilicdaroglu, 74, campaigned on a promise to return the country to a more democratic path and fix its economy, battered by high inflation. and currency devaluation.
Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country’s system of governance to a narrowly adopted executive presidency in 2017.
With 88% of the ballot boxes counted, Anadolu said Erdogan’s ruling party alliance was over 50% and the Kilicdaroglus Nation Alliance had about 35%.
Over 64 million people were eligible to vote. This year marks 100 years since the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.
Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, but the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly since a 2016 coup attempt. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with alleged links to Gulen and on pro-Kurdish politicians.
Internationally, the elections were seen as a test of a united opposition’s ability to unseat a leader who concentrated nearly all state power in his hands and strove to wield more influence on the world stage.
Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal, which is being implemented by a center based in Istanbul, is due to expire in days, and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive.
But Erdogan also delayed Sweden’s quest to join NATO while demanding concessions, saying the nation was too soft on the US-based cleric’s supporters and members of pro-Kurdish groups that the Turkey considers national security threats.
Critics argue that the presidents’ authoritarian style is responsible for a painful crisis in the cost of living. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.
Contrary to mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan argues that high interest rates fuel inflation and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to lower its key rate several times.
The Erdogan government has also been criticized for its allegedly delayed and retarded response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is thought to have exacerbated the losses and misery.
During his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his dominant position in the media to try to win over voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with terrorists, being drunks and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, which he describes as threatening traditional family values in the predominantly Muslim nation.
In a bid to garner support, he raised salaries and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s defense and infrastructure projects.
The Kilicdaroglus Nation Alliance has pledged to return Turkey’s system of governance to parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary polls. He also promised to restore the independence of the judiciary and the central bank, and reverse the crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding in Turkey.
We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together, Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara.
Loading
Sinan Ogan, a former academic backed by an anti-immigrant nationalist party, was also a presidential candidate. His candidacy was expected to siphon potential support from the two leading candidates.
At polling stations, many voters struggled to fold bulky ballot papers that listed 24 political parties vying for seats in parliament and stuff them into envelopes with the ballot for the presidency.
In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. Some 3 million people left the quake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new locations.
In Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived at his polling station early to cast his ballot.
God willing, it will be a democratic election, he said. May it benefit the name of our country.
PA
Get a grade directly from our foreigner correspondents on what’s making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/differing-election-results-leave-uncertainty-over-future-of-turkey-s-erdogan-20230515-p5d8c7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rich Lowry: Donald Trump attacks CNN
- Challenger likely to push Turkey’s Erdogan to presidential second round
- Budi Arie: President Jokowi wants the Prabowo-Airlangga pair
- Mackenyu lands his first starring role in Hollywood film production
- Huskies set for NCAA Mens Golf Regional
- Voss Powers passes No. 2 Rollins in national quarterfinals
- Audiobook narrator says AI is already stealing business
- The UAE delivers food parcels to Syrian paramedics, the key to recovering from the earthquake
- Aspiring actor asks for help from the community to achieve his dream
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- ApowerEdit Pro 2023 Free Download
- PM Modi to visit Papua New Guinea with focus on Pacific Summit, Diaspora and MoUs