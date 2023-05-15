Rich Lowry: Donald Trump attacks CNN





A viral video that caused outrage a few years ago saw Donald Trump slam the body of the CNN cable network personified as a professional wrestler.

That MAGA fantasy had all but come true at a CNN town hall with the former New Hampshire president the other night.

Trump steamrolled moderator Kaitlan Collins, stuck relentlessly to his most outrageous claims on everything from Jan. 6 to claiming the 2020 election was stolen, he enlightened the audience of supportive Republicans and proven to be as incredibly entertaining and compulsively watchable as it was at its peak in 2016.

The message to the rest of the GOP field was, Attention, below!

The forum highlighted how one of Trump’s greatest strengths is the strength of his personality.

One of his advantages in the 2016 primaries was that as a leader in the polls, he always stood at the center of the debate, bigger, livelier and more imposing than the other candidates.

No matter what Trump said or did on stage, because the way he acted and his appearance projected his strength, there’s a reason former pros, like the late Roger Ailes of Fox News and Trump himself , watch TV without sound to get a real sense of the impression produced.

If Trump wins the Republican nomination next year, it will be partly because Republicans are once again drawn to what they see as his distinctive and unrivaled sense of personal power.

Trumps is a weird and obviously very flawed type of force. For him, it’s a quality that’s compatible with whining, insecurity, defensiveness, and unwillingness to take responsibility, which usually leads us to conclude that someone is weak.

Trump is catching up with what my National Review colleague Michael Brendan Dougherty calls the will, a deep and almost primitive will to impose what he wants, whether on a political narrative, a negotiation, a set of rules or , at the CNN town hall, an investigator.

Unabashed, he hasn’t shown the slightest defensiveness about Jan. 6 or his conspiracy theories about the election, though Collins has repeatedly challenged him about it. He bulldozed every fact check, even claiming he had completed his border wall. He mocked the claims of E. Jean Carroll, who had just obtained a jury verdict against him in New York. He never felt like he wasn’t in control of Gulliver, easily crushing a determined but unthreatening Lilliputian.

Was Trump truthful or respectful? Of course not. The dynamic, however, is that the more things he says he shouldn’t, the stronger he seems. For Republicans, there was also the upside of Trump taking on the cable network they most despise; he turned the high-profile town hall into an embarrassment for his sponsor.

This indicates how Trump can outplay MAGA Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the rest of the GOP field by always being on the offensive, never being ashamed of his own contradictions, mistakes or weaknesses, constantly focusing attention , and overall just being a bigger personality.

It always helps when other Republicans seem afraid of him, and they usually do.

Of course, Trumps is, to a large extent, a fake force. There is a place for discipline, selflessness and knowledge in true strength. Nor will it benefit Republicans if Trump projects his characteristic showy strength during the GOP primaries victory, then either loses the general election or wins, only to govern in an even more chaotic manner than the first time around.

There’s plenty of material for DeSantis or another Republican candidate to work with against Trump, who is vulnerable to attacks from the right over his response to the coronavirus and his performance on other conservative priorities as president.

But no one else becomes the nominee unless ultimately Donald Trump is no longer the most important person in the room.

Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist.

