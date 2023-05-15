Chinese War Chest: Beijing’s Great Steel Wall Faces Obstacles to Military Supremacy | China

Jaiwan’s foreign minister says he is preparing for a conflict with china. In an interview this month, Joseph Wu said we take the Chinese military threat very seriously and singled out 2027 as the year to worry about.

As relations between China and the United States deteriorate further, many analysts are increasingly concerned that a conflict is looming on the horizon and that the relationship between Taiwan and the United States will not be an important factor in influencing if and when China will attempt to annex the self-governing island.

The CIA believes Chinese leader Xi Jinping has told the military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. At China’s annual parliamentary meetings in March, Xi said he would build the military China in a great wall of steel, but stressed the need for peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

Bringing Taiwan under the control of the Communist Party of China (CCP) is the "inevitable condition for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in 2019. In recent years, as a growing proportion of people in Taiwan say they want nothing to do with the CCP, China's agitation to solve the "Taiwan problem" has intensified. Xi sees "reunification" as an important part of his legacy and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve it. A war with Taiwan – which would soon involve regional neighbors and the United States – would be devastating for both sides, as well as for the global economy. But many experts think it could happen within the next decade or even five years. Before launching such an attack, China should prepare its economy and military and self-sufficiency in key commodities, as well as gain potential allies. This series examines the measures taken by Beijing.

China already has the largest armed forces in the world, with around 2 million active personnel. Its navy is also the largest in the world, with around 355 active ships compared to 296 in the United States. In 2021, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach, then commander of the German navy, said China was expanding its navy by the equivalent of the entire French navy. every four years.

An invasion of Taiwan would likely rely on a naval encirclement of the island, so China’s maritime capabilities will be of particular importance to those trying to determine how well the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is able to achieve his goal.

On April 7, the Pentagon announced a $1.7 billion deal with Boeing for 400 Harpoon anti-ship missiles. The buyer is believed to be Taiwan, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Part of China’s efforts to modernize its armed forces has been a strategy of pursuing military-civilian fusion, with the aim of developing the PLA into a world-class military. The government encourages private companies to support the development of military technology, in everything from AI to nuclear technology to drones.

This strategy is evident in the Chinese shipbuilding industry. The China Shipbuilding Group Corporation accounts for one-fifth of the world’s ship production and also produces ships for the Chinese navy. Such a level of integration is relatively rare, according the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a think tank.

It also hampers the ability of outside countries to understand or limit China’s military development.

With little transparency and differentiation between military and civilian operations, it is impossible to determine the extent to which foreign ship orders can help reduce the costs of naval modernization in the PLA, notes CSIS.

The PLA Navy has also used civilian ferries to conduct military exercises. This hampers the ability of US and Taiwanese intelligence services to detect anomalous activity.

Another trend of the past decade has been China’s efforts to become self-sufficient in advanced technologies, especially weapons manufacturing. After years of concerted efforts to advance its technological capabilities, China now produces more than 90% of its weaponry domestically, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a think tank.

The sickness of peace

If the Taiwan Strait would be the first obstacle, it would not be the last. The PLA would not be able to conquer Taiwan from the coastline alone. Over 90% of Taiwan’s population lives in cities, and both China and Taiwan have prepared for the possibility of protracted urban conflict. In a report last year, the Institute for the Study of Warfare noted that the PLA had stepped up its studies, training and preparation for future urban warfare.

We can expect these efforts to redouble and begin to incorporate lessons from Russian experiences. [in Ukraine]explains Elsa Kania, one of the authors of the report.

PLA soldiers during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 2019. Photo: Chinese Press Service/Visual China Group/Getty Images

The final part of the puzzle for the PLA is its people. Although it has the largest armed forces in the world, its soldiers have virtually no combat experience. The last time the PLA fought a war was when China invaded Vietnam in 1979. In 2017, Xi said what he thought about most was whether the military would be able to stand up. mobilize when needed.

Earlier this month, the government revised its conscription laws to allow pensioners to re-enlist. The new amendments include specific wartime provisions, including measures to rapidly increase the number of troops.

Blake Herzinger, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer who is now a member of the American Enterprise Institute, notes that there aren’t many military personnel in the world with much combat experience, other than the Ukraine and Russia.

The United States has fought two bloody insurgencies in 20 years. But the total casualties for the United States in those two wars would likely be a week of casualties in a conflict over Taiwan.

More important, Herzinger says, are cultural issues within the PLA, such as corruption and a rigid command structure.

In 2018, an editorial in the Peoples Liberation Army Daily, the official newspaper of the PLA, said that the armed forces were infected with a disease of peace, namely corruption.

Chinese leaders are well aware of these challenges and have focused on improving the quality of their troops and their self-sufficiency in armaments. Nothing about an assault on Taiwan would be simple. But, says Herzinger, it is rare in history for a navy or an army to build and modernize so rapidly without a real reason to do so.