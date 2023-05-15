Analysis: Prabowo: The one to beat in 2024, for now – University

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is shaping up to be the candidate to beat in the February 14, 2024 presidential race and is no longer the dark horse of previous surveys.

With the field narrowing to three favorites, eligibility surveys put him either in the lead or second to Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. Prabowo’s rise comes mostly at the expense of former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who is now battling in third place in nearly every survey.

If voters seem to change allegiance, so do the political parties that have the power to nominate candidates. The Golkar party, currently the second largest party and which does not have a strong candidate, plans to support Prabowo’s nomination. Other smaller parties make their own calculations about which candidate to support, but Prabowo is increasingly becoming an attractive proposition, according to the latest surveys.

Prabowo all but sealed his nomination on Monday, when the Nation Awakening Party (PKB) announced its support for the defense minister. The Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR), formed between the PKB and Prabowo’s own Gerindra party, has enough seats in the national legislature to nominate him. This means that the fact that other parties want to join the KKIR is almost irrelevant, and they will have to decide between the candidates with more chances of winning or losing.

Prabowo also appears to have the tacit support of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Although the president is not the head of any political party, he enjoys the support of millions of loyal, non-partisan voters who helped him win the 2014 and 2019 elections, and who will vote for the candidate that he approves. Prabowo said last week that he would not step down as defense minister even at the start of his presidential campaign; a statement that would not have been possible without clear signals from Jokowi.

Although the president has shown his public support for Ganjar, another member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), palace insiders say he leans towards Prabowo as the candidate most likely to continue or preserve his presidential legacy after his second and final term ends in 2024.

Polls predict a two-round presidential election as no candidate is expected to win a clear majority in February, and Prabowo is likely to clinch one of the spots in the second round. This raises the prospect of Prabowo facing Ganjar in the second round scheduled for July 2024.

Prabowo openly ruled out the association with Ganjar on the same post, which Jokowi also touched on earlier. The idea emerged when Prabowo was still ranked second or third in the polls, indicating he had no chance of winning the election.

Now that Prabowo is leading the pack, the tables have turned.

What else

In a speech at an event for retired military veterans in Yogyakarta last week, he acknowledged critics who said he would embarrass himself if he made history as a losing four times. He ran and lost the presidential races in 2014 and 2019, both times against Jokowi, and he also lost as running mate of PDI-P President Megawati Soekarnoputri to Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2009.

To this he said he would never give up, as he himself was a soldier.

“Never retreat is the spirit and attitude of the Indonesian army [TNI]. I come from TNI. I was guided to build this spirit by [my] seniors in the TNI,” the former general said.

Members of TNI cannot vote, but their families and veterans represent a small but powerful voting bloc that represents the mighty institution. Gerindra is also filled with former TNI officers, giving an indication of what a government led by Prabowo would look like.

Prabowo, or rather Gerindra, has yet to choose a running mate, who is the subject of ongoing negotiations with other parties considering whether to support him. PKB President Muhaimin Iskandar has set his sights, but being an early supporter does not guarantee him a place by Prabowo. Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto is also vying for the spot and has stronger bargaining power.

Ganjar and Anies haven’t picked their running mates either.

The other parties will have to calculate not only if supporting a candidate will bring them votes in the legislative elections, which will be held at the same time as the presidential election, but also if they support the winning horse. Choosing the right will give them a foot in the door of the next government, with the possibility of taking up cabinet seats and other key positions. A bad choice will condemn them to the opposition for five years until 2029.

Prabowo, Ganjar and Anies are all looking for a running mate who can either attract more votes on Election Day or contribute to campaign funds.

Recently touted names like Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir and Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno fall into the latter category. Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and PKB’s Muhaimin fall into the first category as they could win votes in East Java, the field of the most important electoral battle.

For Prabowo, picking the right running mate could help him break his losing streak.

What we heard

Gerindra’s president, Prabowo Subianto, is confirmed to run for president in 2024. The Minister of Defense has engaged in political communication and reconciliation with several military figures and retirees. Among them are high-ranking officers who discharged him from the army in 1998, such as Wiranto, Subagyo Hadi Siswoyo and Agum Gumelar.

According to his close associates, Prabowo organized and personally selected the senior TNI officials whom he visited during the Idul Fitri vacation. Prabowo wanted to show the public that he held no grudges despite their decision to fire him from the military. “Prabowo has received the support of senior officials to run in the 2024 elections,” one of the associates said.

The source added that Prabowo is also trying to reach out to political parties, apart from courting the support of TNI figures. He communicated extensively with Golkar party leaders such as Aburizal Bakrie and Airlangga Hartarto. They met twice in the last month alone. Prabowo is reportedly seriously exploring the possibility of forming a coalition with Golkar. He has also approached Golkar seniors like Jusuf Kalla, who already supports former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Prabowo would also prepare the logistics of the electoral campaign. According to his close associate, Prabowo relies on his activities in mining, plantation and paper processing. Prabowo’s brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who runs several businesses, will also support Prabowo’s campaign spending. “The main source of funding for the presidential election of Prabowo still comes from the family business,” he said.

