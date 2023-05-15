Politics
Here are the winners of the BAFTA TV Awards 2023
Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will forever go down in history as the day Angela Bassett did the thing. Unfortunately, Sunday night’s BAFTA TV Awards didn’t have an exciting viral moment, but on the bright side, many worthy nominees were honored at the ceremony. Among the big winners of the evening was Kate Winslet, for her starring role in Channel 4s I am Ruth, which also won Best Single Drama. Sharon Horgan bad sisters took home the trophy for Best Drama Series, with series star Anne-Marie Duff winning Best Supporting Actress for her work on the show. Horgan gave a shout out to his fellow writers during his Best Drama acceptance speech, noting that everything begins and ends with writers, so they stood in solidarity with our WGA brothers and sisters. On the reality TV side, the BBC competition Traitors (not the US version, though that’s also very deserving) won two awards, including Best Reality Show and Host Claudia Winkleman. Find the full list of winners below.
Female Performance in a Comedy Program
Marguerite May Cooper, Am I unreasonable?
Diana Morgan, Cunk on earth
Lucy Beaumont, Meet the Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou, Ellie and Natasia
Siobhn Mcsweeney, Derry Girls
Taj Atwal, Hull lifters
Reality and constructed fact
Field of Dreams by Freddie Flintoff
RuPauls Drag Race United Kingdom
Traitors
We are black and British
Abbreviated program
Always, Asifa
cookieland
how to be a person
Kingpin Cradles
Factual Specialist
AIDS: unreleased recordings
The green planet
How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone
Day
The hunt
The repair shop: a royal visit
Scam interceptors
sport
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022
Wimbledon 2022
Male Performance in a Comedy Program
Daniel Radcliffe, Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic
Joseph Gilgun, Copper
Lenny Rush, Am I unreasonable?
Matt Berry, What we do in the shadows
Stephane Marchand, The Outlaws
Entertainment program
Ant & Decs Saturday Night Takeout
Later with Jools Holland: Jools 30th Birthday Bash
The Masked Singer
Come dance strictly
supporting actress
Adelayo Adedayo, The answering machine
Anne-Marie Duff, bad sisters
Fiona Shaw, Andor
Jasmine Jobson, Boy Top
Lesley Manville, sherwood
Saffron Hocking, Boy Top
Ongoing cases
Afghanistan: no country for women (exhibition)
Taliban children
The Crossing (Exhibition)
Mariupol: the history of peoples (panorama)
News coverage
BBC News At Ten: Russia invades Ukraine
Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv
Hello Great Britain: Interview with Boris Johnson
Single drama
I am Ruth
The House
Life and Death in the Warehouse
International
the bear
Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
Features
Big Zuus Big Eats
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: You’ve got your back on Christmas
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
Mini-series
A spy among friends
Mood
The thief, his wife and the canoe
This is going to hurt
Factual series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Dead by Daylight
Libby, are you home yet?
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
Single documentary
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Escape Kabul Airport
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
The real Mo Farah
Comedy entertainment program
Friday night live
The Graham Norton Show
Tyrant
Would I lie to you?
Soap opera and continuing drama
Victim
esters
Emmerdale
Live event
Concert for Ukraine
Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace
The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
entertainment show
Great Zuu, Big Zuus Big Eats
Claudia Winkelman, Traitors
Lee Mac, The 1% Club
Mo Gilligan, The Late Show with Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones Travel Risk
memorable moment
Derry GirlsThe final, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace
Platinum Jubilee Evening at the Palace, Paddington meets Queen Elizabeth II
stranger thingsLucas, Dustin and Steve save Max from the demonic Vecna by playing his favorite song Running Up That Hill
The real Mo FarahSir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child
Traitorsthe final round table
Heart strokeNick and Charlies first kiss
Supporting actor
Adel Akhtar, sherwood
Jack Lowden, slow horses
Josh Finan, The answering machine
Salim Daw, The crown
Samuel Bottomley, somewhere boy
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
drama series
bad sisters
The answering machine
sherwood
somewhere boy
Main actor
Ben Wishaw, This is going to hurt
Chaske Spencer, English
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman, slow horses
Martin Freeman, The answering machine
Taron Egerton, Black bird
Scripted comedy
Am I unreasonable?
big boys
Derry Girls
Ghosts
Main actress
Billy Piper, I hate Suzie too
Imelda Staunton, The crown
Kate Winslet, I am Ruth
Maxine Peake, Anna
Sarah Lancashire Julia
Vicky McClure, Without sin
