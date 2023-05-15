Here are the winners of the BAFTA TV Awards 2023





Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will forever go down in history as the day Angela Bassett did the thing. Unfortunately, Sunday night’s BAFTA TV Awards didn’t have an exciting viral moment, but on the bright side, many worthy nominees were honored at the ceremony. Among the big winners of the evening was Kate Winslet, for her starring role in Channel 4s I am Ruth, which also won Best Single Drama. Sharon Horgan bad sisters took home the trophy for Best Drama Series, with series star Anne-Marie Duff winning Best Supporting Actress for her work on the show. Horgan gave a shout out to his fellow writers during his Best Drama acceptance speech, noting that everything begins and ends with writers, so they stood in solidarity with our WGA brothers and sisters. On the reality TV side, the BBC competition Traitors (not the US version, though that’s also very deserving) won two awards, including Best Reality Show and Host Claudia Winkleman. Find the full list of winners below. Female Performance in a Comedy Program

Marguerite May Cooper, Am I unreasonable?

Diana Morgan, Cunk on earth

Lucy Beaumont, Meet the Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou, Ellie and Natasia

Siobhn Mcsweeney, Derry Girls

Taj Atwal, Hull lifters Reality and constructed fact

Field of Dreams by Freddie Flintoff

RuPauls Drag Race United Kingdom

Traitors

We are black and British Abbreviated program

Always, Asifa

cookieland

how to be a person

Kingpin Cradles Factual Specialist

AIDS: unreleased recordings

The green planet

How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone Day

The hunt

The repair shop: a royal visit

Scam interceptors sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

Wimbledon 2022 Male Performance in a Comedy Program

Daniel Radcliffe, Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic

Joseph Gilgun, Copper

Lenny Rush, Am I unreasonable?

Matt Berry, What we do in the shadows

Stephane Marchand, The Outlaws Entertainment program

Ant & Decs Saturday Night Takeout

Later with Jools Holland: Jools 30th Birthday Bash

The Masked Singer

Come dance strictly supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo, The answering machine

Anne-Marie Duff, bad sisters

Fiona Shaw, Andor

Jasmine Jobson, Boy Top

Lesley Manville, sherwood

Saffron Hocking, Boy Top Ongoing cases

Afghanistan: no country for women (exhibition)

Taliban children

The Crossing (Exhibition)

Mariupol: the history of peoples (panorama) News coverage

BBC News At Ten: Russia invades Ukraine

Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv

Hello Great Britain: Interview with Boris Johnson Single drama

I am Ruth

The House

Life and Death in the Warehouse International

the bear

Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus Features

Big Zuus Big Eats

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: You’ve got your back on Christmas

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan Mini-series

A spy among friends

Mood

The thief, his wife and the canoe

This is going to hurt Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Dead by Daylight

Libby, are you home yet?

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

The real Mo Farah Comedy entertainment program

Friday night live

The Graham Norton Show

Tyrant

Would I lie to you? Soap opera and continuing drama

Victim

esters

Emmerdale Live event

Concert for Ukraine

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II entertainment show

Great Zuu, Big Zuus Big Eats

Claudia Winkelman, Traitors

Lee Mac, The 1% Club

Mo Gilligan, The Late Show with Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones Travel Risk memorable moment

Derry GirlsThe final, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace

Platinum Jubilee Evening at the Palace, Paddington meets Queen Elizabeth II

stranger thingsLucas, Dustin and Steve save Max from the demonic Vecna ​​by playing his favorite song Running Up That Hill

The real Mo FarahSir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child

Traitorsthe final round table

Heart strokeNick and Charlies first kiss Supporting actor

Adel Akhtar, sherwood

Jack Lowden, slow horses

Josh Finan, The answering machine

Salim Daw, The crown

Samuel Bottomley, somewhere boy

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus drama series

bad sisters

The answering machine

sherwood

somewhere boy Main actor

Ben Wishaw, This is going to hurt

Chaske Spencer, English

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman, slow horses

Martin Freeman, The answering machine

Taron Egerton, Black bird Scripted comedy

Am I unreasonable?

big boys

Derry Girls

Ghosts Main actress

Billy Piper, I hate Suzie too

Imelda Staunton, The crown

Kate Winslet, I am Ruth

Maxine Peake, Anna

Sarah Lancashire Julia

Vicky McClure, Without sin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vulture.com/2023/05/here-are-the-winners-for-the-2023-bafta-tv-awards.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos