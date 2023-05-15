China wants to be a peace mediator in the war between Ukraine and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a reception in honor of the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow, at the Kremlin March 21, 2023. Grigory Sysoev | sputnik | via Reuters

Since the start of the invasion, China has been quick to position itself as a peace broker to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, offering to mediate between the countries soon after troops Russians crossed the border. But Beijing has obviously remained close to Russia as the war progressed, refusing to condemn or criticize the ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine. He is ideologically aligned with Moscow in an anti-Western stance, with both professing their wish to see a “more multipolar world”. And despite numerous calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and even a visit to Moscow in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping has only called his Ukrainian counterpart for the first time in recent weeks. During the call, Xi said he would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties to reach a ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to what Beijing describes as a “crisis “. Attempts to negotiate a peace deal are gaining momentum this week with China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, who will travel to Ukraine, Russia and several other European countries for talks “on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” the Chinese foreign ministry said. said Friday. There is no doubt that China wants the war between Russia and Ukraine to end, and soon. Beijing is widely believed to view the unpredictable nature of the war, its unknown outcome, and the global economic instability caused by the conflict as highly undesirable side effects. But as he tries to position himself as an honest peace broker who could end one of Europe’s bloodiest conflicts in decades and which has pitted Russia (and even China at times) against the To the wider West, there are question marks over China’s perceived neutrality, its diplomatic skills and, ultimately, its endgame as a mediator. Political analysts and China watchers note that ultimately Beijing doesn’t really care who “wins” the war or what form a peace deal takes. What matters to Beijing, they say, is that it becomes the international partner that brings Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table and brokers an end to the war.

China’s main objective

“China is more focused on winning the peace than winning the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Ryan Hass, China expert at the Brookings Institution and former senior director for Asia at the within the National Security Council of the Obama administration. “Beijing would like to have a voice in determining the contours of any future European security architecture. Beijing would also like to be seen as vital to Ukraine’s reconstruction and as a key player in Europe’s broader post-conflict recovery. .” China is keen to build on recent successes in global diplomacy, in particular the mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia which led to regional rivals resuming diplomatic relations and reopening embassies in each other’s countries. Another attempt by China in a round of global diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine is not without interest, analysts note. “Of course, China is not embarking on this diplomatic foray out of altruistic concern,” Cheng Chen, a political science professor at the University at Albany, State University of New York, told CNBC on Wednesday. “As China increasingly positions itself as a superpower, it has every interest in showing its diplomatic strength as a global mediator, especially after its recent success in mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Besides, China could further tie Russia to its side if it manages to broker a face-saving deal for Russia,” she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone in kyiv on April 26, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters

Another happy by-product of China’s intervention would be that it could appeal to countries of the South, a term generally used to identify developing countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe. Oceania, “which have largely not taken sides in the conflict, as well as some European powers which do not want to see a protracted war escalate in Europe,” Chen said. “To gain the support of these countries, China wants to restore its image as a peacemaker as opposed to the American approach of ‘add fuel to the fire’.”

Can China do it?

China’s offer to negotiate peace is not a first in the war; Turkey also positioned itself as a mediator between the warring parties, helping broker a vital grain export deal and attempting early in the war to hold talks. These, however, failed on both sides. having territorial “red lines” essentially giving up lost (or gained) territory they could not cross. Whether China has the diplomatic skills to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table is uncertain. China’s support for Russia will not have gone unnoticed in kyiv, with analysts saying it damages the perception of Beijing as an “honest broker” from the start. “There is a huge asymmetry between Sino-Russian and Sino-Ukrainian relations,” Alicja Bachulska, policy officer at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC on Tuesday. “It took 14 months for Xi Jinping to have a phone call with Zelenskyy, while in the same time senior Chinese leaders had more than 20 high-level interactions with Russian leaders,” she noted. “China has failed to recognize the Russian aggressor and continues to blame the US and NATO for the war. Any kind of meaningful ‘help’ from China would require Beijing to recognize the point of view of Ukraine on this war and the Ukrainian agency, which is highly unlikely given China’s strategic interests in this war, namely to weaken the US-led international system and discredit liberal democracies more broadly . » CNBC has contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment and has yet to receive a response.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. Vladimir Astapkovich | AFP | Getty Images

While China’s approach to warring parties has been one-sided, its apparent proximity to Moscow can be leveraged to benefit both sides, analysts note. The war has presented China with “an opportunity in global diplomacy,” Eurasia Group founder and chairman Ian Bremmer said in emailed comments, noting that “Xi has more influence on Putin than anyone else.” Chen, of the University of Albany, agreed that while China’s perceived lack of neutrality could be a weakness, it could actually be its strength. “China is widely seen as being too friendly with Russia to be truly ‘neutral’ when it comes to possibly mediating the conflict. However, precisely because China is one of the few remaining international partners in the Russia and has provided Russia with vital diplomatic and economic support since the invasion, he has the ability to bring Russia to the negotiating table and influence Russia’s position to end the conflict,” said Chen.

Any peace will be hard won

No one underestimates the challenges that any potential peace broker faces. Fifteen months of war have hardened Ukraine and shown it will not fall over to Russia, and for President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the stakes are too high for him to concede territorial gains, especially when he s These are areas where Russia has more roots like Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. China has already proposed a “peace plan” for Ukraine but it lacks substance and concrete steps towards a ceasefire and settlement. Ukraine says it will settle for nothing less than the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from occupied territory and the restoration of its territorial integrity, including Crimea and four other regions that Russia has declared to have annexed l last year, although it still does not completely does not occupy any.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 80th Brigade fire artillery towards Bakhmut as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, April 13, 2023. Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images