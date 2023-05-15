Politics
Narendra Modi | Mother of Democracy? Ancient India offers no evidence
World leaders attending G20 meetings in India have been greeted with the words “Welcome to the mother of democracy”. In one of his last speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring in particular to the mahabharata, describes India as the mother of democracy. But is the request valid? What was the form of socio-political governance in India from Vedic times until the beginning of the Muslim invasions? Ranabir Chakrabortiformer professor of ancient Indian history and culture at JNU, explores the issue in this dialogue with Subhoranjan Dasguptahumanities teacher.
Q: The Vedas, especially the Rig Veda, are full of splendid invocations to the gods. But daily life and social existence are also described. Does this say anything about the nature of rule and governance at that time? If so, can this be considered an ancient precursor to the modern democratic system?
Chakravarti: Any political entity is inseparably associated with its socio-economic and cultural environment. The Vedic corpus, including the Rig Veda, acquaints us with three folk assemblages (jana or vis) vidatha, sabha and samiti, vidatha being the oldest.
The raja in the Rig Veda is not a monarch but a clan leader (vispati), who attended sabha and samiti and desired the support of sabha and samiti in clan affairs, including waging wars and the distribution of loot. A member of the sabha was a prosperous person (maghavan), rich in cattle (goman). Both the debates in the samiti and the unanimity of voices with contradictory tendencies are included. Recreational activities a game of dice and the sharing of food took place in the assemblies.
These popular assemblies can in no way be considered as the precursors of a democratic regime. Such an absurd claim was made by KP Jayswal (1910) but was completely refuted by UN Ghoshal, a leading nationalist historian with a critical eye for examining Vedic and other ancient texts. From the late Vedic period (c. 1000-600 BCE), the clan leader first became a chief and then became a king in his own right.
By performing the Vedic sacrificial rituals rajasuya, vajapeya and asvamedha, the ruler became the eater of the people (visamatta); the sovereign Kshatriya was the deer and the Vaisya the barley (yava) emphasizing the opposition between the devourer and the devoured.
The monarchy considered the Vaisya and Sudra people fit to be expelled at will (yathakama-utthapya); the Sudra was seen as one who could be killed at will (yathakamavadhya). The varna-jati system that institutionalizes endless inequalities directly harms any democratic socio-political configuration.
Moreover, the traditional patriarchal society denied women any participatory role outside of domestic life and the household. The Vedic term sabha, as a folk assembly, began to refer in Classical Sanskrit to the royal court (rajasabha).
Q: After the Vedic period, monarchy was the predominant system of governance. What were the guiding principles of this type of policy? Could it be considered a precursor of the modern democratic system?
Chakravarti: A careful reading of the political system and nature of state and society in early India (from the earliest times to around 1300 CE) can only show that monarchy as a system of governance was the most widespread and predominant form of politics. A monarchical regime is marked by dynastic succession, territoriality, a clear separation between the king (raja) and his subject population (praja), a large number of royal officials, a powerful and permanent army and a regular mobilization of resources by the taxation.
In Sanskrit normative treatises (e.g. the Arthasastra, Manusamhita, Yajnavalkyasmriti and the Rajadharma section of the mahabharata), monarchy is the preferred form of governance. The functions and nature of monarchical rule are also firmly captured by inscriptions and courtly literature (e.g. Harshacharita by Banabhatta). There is ample evidence to show that the monarchy of early India, by its very nature, tolerated little participatory politics on the part of the people at large. In view of this, it is impossible to substantiate, empirically or conceptually, the claim that so-called democracy has its genesis in early India.
Q: Perhaps there were changes during the Buddhist era? The oligarchy ruled side by side with the monarchy, and the sabhas, samitis and janapadas played a notable role in this phase. But can we call them forerunners of the modern democratic system?
Chakravarti: Buddhist texts and some later inscriptions and coins were aware of non-monarchical (ganasamgha/ganarajya) polities like the Licchavis, Mallas, Sakyas and Koliyas. These groups are mistakenly labeled as democracies and republics. Although these often opposed and fought powerful monarchies (like Magadha), these groups were led by oligarchic Kshatriya families while lacking any monarchical structure.
An important Buddhist canonical text, the Dighanikaya, discusses the origin of the state. In pristine social conditions, like the Dighanikaya tells, there was no differentiation of gender, property or power; but with the inevitable degeneration of human society, people decided to find a raja among them to ensure their protection and social stability. The first ruler is considered the first person by mutual consent (mahasammata).
This legend does not prove the predominance of a participatory political system, but at least shows that the socio-political problem was banal and was solved by a banal decision without divine intervention.
In the early centuries AD, the Malavas and Yaudheyas, as ganas, issued coins. These non-monarchical entities represented, according to BD Chattopadhyaya, autonomous spaces (distinct from democratic politics). They invariably challenged and were eventually eclipsed by monarchies.
From the middle of the 5th century AD, the Malavas transformed into a monarchy and the Gupta kings put an end to the precarious existence of these entities. Kautilya made no secret of his discomfiture and suspicion of any kind of samgha (a cooperative body, including a guild-like professional organization).
A nascent monarch in eighth century Odisha took pride in assuming sovereign authority (samrajyachihna) by exterminating the chief of the forest-dwelling Sabara clan (Sabaraditya). This highlights the strong opposition between royalty and a non-monarchical clan society.
Similarly, the ruler Pratihara Kakkuka, in an inscription (861 CE) from Rajasthan, took great pride in uprooting the Abhiras, a pastoral group that had retained its non-monarchical socio-political configuration until the 4th century CE. It should be remembered that these non-monarchical entities (ganas/ganasamghas) were not democracies.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/mother-of-democracy-ancient-india-offers-no-evidence/cid/1936900
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
