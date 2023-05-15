Immigration still fuels Trump’s political future





The mess at the border continues to benefit Trump. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Of all the issues that fueled Donald Trump’s unlikely conquest of the Republican Party in 2016, immigration and closely associated sentiments of xenophobia were arguably the most significant. Yes, many grassroots Republicans, especially in the increasingly dominant category of unschooled white voters, were then unhappy with the globalist trade policies and eternal wars associated with their parties, the presidential and congressional leaders, as well as their ongoing efforts to undermine popular federal retirement programs. Trump feasted on all this alienation. But before he arrived as a politician, there was an even stronger popular revolt against the liberalized immigration policies associated with George W. Bush and 2008 presidential candidate John McCain. The ugly racist underside of anti-immigrant sentiment was exemplified by the birth conspiracy theory that was Trump’s ticket to credibility as a potential presidential candidate, with its suggestion that dark-skinned offenders entering the United States had a champion in a swarthy intruder in the White House.

Eight years later, Trump is engaged in a comeback effort, and this time around he no longer has to persuade Republicans to oppose liberalized immigration and asylum policies. His rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are all fuming about the border crisis, as is he. The big question now is whether anti-immigrant sentiment has now spread through the electorate to the point where harsh nativist rhetoric will become a big trump card for Trump (or whomever Republicans appoint) against Joe Biden, whose party is divided and defensive on the subject.

It certainly could be. Gallup reports that Americans’ satisfaction with the level of immigration to the United States has fallen by six percentage points over the past year, from 34% in January 2022 to 28% today. This is the lowest reading in a decade. At least 40% of Americans want to see lower immigration levels, the highest number since the days immediately following 9/11. The trend is evident across all politically affiliated groups:

The percentage of Republicans dissatisfied with immigration levels for being too high rose from 40% in 2021 to 69% in 2022 and remains about the same today, at 71%. The percentage of Democrats dissatisfied and wanting less immigration was almost non-existent in 2021, at 2%, before climbing to 11% last year and 19% now. Self-employed dissatisfaction and preference for less immigration has roughly doubled since 2021, from 19% then to 36% now.

This trend is likely to intensify if the expiration of COVID-related policies allowing the rapid deportation of migrants eventually leads to a new influx of border crossings, as most observers expect, just at the start of the election cycle of 2024.

What has happened, of course, is that the immigration debate among Americans has evolved from primarily how to deal with undocumented Americans already living and working in the United States (and with the sub -particularly interesting category of Dreamers brought to the country as children) to a headline-grabbing crisis regarding the influx of potential immigrants, primarily those seeking refugee status across the border south. Even Americans who sympathize with migrants are likely to worry about the apparent disorder in the processing of immigration applications, with the subsequent release of many people awaiting trial in the border regions of the United States and the decline in the number unaccompanied minors and even families entering the country. country during the most recent wave of asylum applications may further reduce sympathy for migrants.

Specifically politically, this becomes an issue where Republicans are energized and united while Democrats debate whether the Biden administration knows what it’s doing, or just wants to shift the debate to focus on more sympathetic. A good sign of the political challenge facing the Democrats is that they have gradually lost their share of Latino voters (according to exit polls, it has fallen from 71% in 2012 to 60% in 2022) even as the he opposition has become more openly nativist. .

It would obviously help Democrats if Biden could better manage the border situation while drawing renewed attention to the need for comprehensive immigration reform. But for now, Trump’s demagoguery on the subject is less rebuffed than ever by Republican elites, and in 2024 immigration may no longer be an issue of marginal grassroots mobilization, drawing mostly applause at rallies. MAGA. It could become a corner issue with voter appeal, making Trump’s original sin a political virtue.

