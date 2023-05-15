Turkey’s 2023 elections: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he can still win but

Addressing his supporters in Ankara, where he has delivered victory speeches during his two decades in power, Erdogan said the unofficial results of Sunday’s election were still unclear, but said he was clearly in the lead.”

We don’t know yet if the elections ended in the first round. … If our nation has opted for a second round, that is also welcome,” Erdogan said early Monday, noting that the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad had yet to be tallied.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, was locked in a close election race on Sunday, with a decisive runoff against his possible main challenger then that the final votes have been counted.

The results, whether they come in days or after a run-off in two weeks, will determine whether a NATO ally that straddles Europe and Asia but borders Syria and Iran remains in check. of Erdogan or takes the more democratic path promised by his main rival, the leader of the opposition Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

We don’t know yet if the elections ended in the first round,” Erdogan said, speaking to supporters outside his party’s headquarters in Ankara early Monday. He said he expected to win without a second. round, but “if our nation has chosen a second round, that is also welcome.”

The election largely centered on national issues such as the economy, civil rights and an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people. But Western nations and foreign investors were also awaiting the outcome because of Erdogan’s sometimes erratic leadership on the economy and efforts to put Turkey at the center of international negotiations.

With the unofficial national election count nearing completion, voter support for the incumbent president had fallen below the majority required for him to be re-elected. Erdogan won 49.6% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu won 44.7%, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

If neither candidate gets more than half the vote, the two will face off in a head-to-head contest on May 28. the public results once the count is completed and finalized.

The majority of ballots from the 3.4 million eligible voters living abroad had yet to be counted, the council said, and a runoff was not assured.

Howard Eissenstat, associate professor of Middle Eastern history and politics at St. Lawrence University in New York, said Erdogan would likely have an advantage in a runoff because the president’s party would likely do better in parliamentary elections also held on Sunday. Voters would not want a divided government,” he said.

Erdogan, 69, has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003. As the election approached, opinion polls had indicated the increasingly authoritarian leader was trailing his opponent narrowly.

With partial results showing otherwise, members of the pro-secular center-left Republican People’s Party Kilicdaroglus, or CHP, disputed Anadolus’ initial figures, saying the state-run agency was biased in favor of ‘Erodgans.

Omer Celik, spokesman for Erdogan’s Justice and Development party, or AK, in turn accused the opposition of trying to assassinate the national will. He called the opposition’s claims irresponsible.

As Erdogan hopes to win a five-year term that would see him well into his third decade in charge of Turkey, Kilicdaroglu, 74, campaigned on a promise to reverse the crackdown on free speech and violence. other forms of democratic backsliding, as well as repairing an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country’s system of governance to a narrowly adopted executive presidency in 2017.

With 92% of the ballot boxes counted, the Anadolu news agency said Erdogan’s ruling party alliance hovered below 50%, while Kilicdaroglu’s National Alliance had around 35% and a pro- Kurdish above 10%.

The fact that the election results have not been finalized does not change the fact that the nation chose us,” Erdogan said.

More than 64 million people, including foreign voters, were eligible to vote and almost 89% voted. This year marks 100 years since the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, although the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly over the years and especially since a coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan blamed the coup’s failure state to supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with suspected links to Gulen and pro-Kurdish politicians.

Internationally, the elections were seen as a test of a united opposition’s ability to unseat a leader who concentrated nearly all state power in his hands and strove to wield more influence on the world stage.

Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal, which is being implemented by a center based in Istanbul, is due to expire in days, and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive.

But Erdogan also delayed Sweden’s quest to join NATO while demanding concessions, saying the nation was too soft on the US-based cleric’s supporters and members of pro-Kurdish groups that the Turkey considers national security threats.

Critics argue that the presidents’ authoritarian style is responsible for a painful crisis in the cost of living. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.

Contrary to mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan argues that high interest rates fuel inflation, and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to lower its key rate several times.

The Erdogan government has also been criticized for its allegedly delayed and retarded response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is thought to have exacerbated the losses and misery.

During his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his dominant position in the media to try to win over voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with terrorists, “being drunks” and advocating for LGBTQ rights, which he describes as threatening traditional family values ​​in the predominantly Muslim nation.

In a bid to drum up support, the Turkish leader has raised salaries and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while presenting Turkey’s defense and infrastructure projects.

Paychecks or putting food on the table don’t necessarily overcome the identification one feels with one’s own political party,” said Eissentat, the university professor. , … everything is done to play on these dynamics.”

The Kilicdaroglus Nation Alliance has pledged to return Turkey’s system of governance to parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary polls. He also promised to restore the independence of the judiciary and the central bank.

We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together,” Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara.

Sinan Ogan, a former academic who had the support of an anti-immigrant nationalist party and more than 5% of the vote so far, was also seeking the presidency.

At polling stations, many voters struggled to fold bulky ballot papers that listed 24 political parties vying for seats in parliament and stuff them into envelopes with the ballot for the presidency.

In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. Some 3 million people left the quake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new locations.

In Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived at his polling station early to cast his ballot.

God willing, it will be a democratic election,” he said. May it benefit the name of our country.