Before the next elections in 2024, President Joko Widodo gives a speech on the requirements to become a leader in Indonesia!





EDUCATION CLICK – Ahead of the upcoming elections in 2024, President Joko Widodo gave a speech on the requirements for becoming a leader in Indonesia. With so many volunteer campaigns from every presidential party and cawapres, as well as questions about who President Joko Widodo will be pointing his finger at in the 2024 elections. It turns out that while uploading a video to his Twitter account, President Joko Widodo gave a speech regarding several requirements to become a leader in Indonesia, you know. Also Read: LAST HONORARY SALARY IS NOW ABOVE PPPK SALARY! The government guarantees honorary welfare In the uploaded video, President Joko Widodo delivers a mid-stage speech at the Indonesian People’s Gathering (MUSRA) and discusses the requirements for becoming a leader in Indonesia. In his speech, the Indonesian President said that for a country as big as Indonesia, the people need good and good leaders. He went on to say that Indonesia really needs leaders who are close and understand the needs of their people, as well as leaders willing to work hard for the people. Also Read: Gold Medal Tradition for National Team, PUBG Mobile Indonesia Successfully Wins Gold Medal for the Second Time President Joko Widodo said Indonesia doesn’t need a leader who just sits in the palace and signs. In addition to the video, our president re-emphasized with the caption from the video he uploaded to Twitter. “There are many requirements to be a leader. But for the great nation of Indonesia, with a population of 280 million, we need leaders who are close to the people, who understand the hearts of the people and who are brave for the No leaders who just sit in the palace,” wrote President Joko Widodo. Also Read: Ministry of Social Affairs visits hydrocephalus sufferers in East Java, Read Full In the Twitter video that was uploaded on Sunday, April 14, we can see that our president is very firm and puts the Indonesian people first. Now, having read the contents of his speech, several presidential and vice-presidential candidates from each party, who do you think is suitable to replace our president on the bench of the presidential palace? ***

