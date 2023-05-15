LHC to Resume Petition Hearing Against Arrest of Presenter Imran Riaz Tomorrow as His Whereabouts Still Unclear – Pakistan





The Lahore High Court (LHC) will resume hearing a petition seeking the release of presenter Imran Riaz Khan as the fate of the journalists remains unknown for the fourth day on Sunday.

During Friday’s hearing, Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti ordered police to produce a video recording of presenter Imran Riaz leaving Sialkot prison after Riaz’s mother told the court he was still being carried gone.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Riazs lawyer Rana Maroof Khan said her lawyer was arrested by Punjab police under public order rules which allow for pre-trial detentions. to ensure law and order at Sialkot airport on May 11, two days after violent protests. broke out across the country after PTI Chairman Imran Khans was arrested and taken to Cantt police station.

He was then transferred to Sialkot prison.

During this time, his family had no contact with him. Subsequently, some rumors started circulating on social media, so a writ petition was filed through LHC lawyers on the morning of May 12.

During the hearing, the Honorable Chief Justice ordered the Attorney General to present Riaz to the court in the afternoon of the same day, he said.

However, the lawyer went on to say that when the hearing resumed, the Punjab DPD told the court that Riaz was arrested at the airport as he attempted to fly overseas and transferred to jail then. that the district government had issued his detention order.

The official added that the government withdrew the detention order after the presenter submitted an affidavit and said the presenter had been released from jail, Maroof said, adding that the court had expressed dissatisfaction with to the statement and ordered the official to submit CCTV footage of the journalist leaving Sialkot prison.

He told Dawn.com the court will resume hearing the case tomorrow (May 15). We hope that common sense will prevail and that Imran Riaz will either be released or brought to justice on Monday.

The lawyer also said that according to prison rules, a person could only be released from prison before sunset and at the latest. Police in their statement said Riaz was released from jail at 10 p.m., so they will be held accountable in court.

They will also have to give details of who Riaz was handed over to after his arrest, Maroof added.

He further warned officials that the court could take strict action if the police or prison authorities tried to mislead the court.

On the other hand, the PTI also expressed concern about the disappearance of Imran Riaz.

In his first video message after coming out a day earlier, Imran feared that Riaz was being tortured, as were Azam Swati and other PTI leaders. We also fear that he will be killed and if anything happens to him, those who killed Arshad Sharif will also be responsible.

Friday hearing

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had ordered the police to release presenter Aftab Iqbal and summoned the video recording of presenter Imran Riaz leaving Sialkot prison.

Earlier, IGP Usman Anwar produced Iqbal in court and Sialkot DPD said Riaz was released from jail after his detention order was withdrawn.

The chief judge had ordered the police to produce the two detained journalists.

The DPD told the court that Riaz was arrested at the airport as he attempted to fly overseas and transferred to jail after the district government issued its detention order.

However, he said, the government later withdrew the detention order after the presenter submitted an affidavit. He said the presenter had been released from prison.

The Chief Justice expressed his dissatisfaction with the DPD’s statement and warned him of strict action in the event of misleading information.

Riaz’s mother said the family still does not know where her son is.

