Could Donald Trump really be that stupid?





What is Donald Trump doing now? Donald Trump’s lawyers in the classified documents case gave a strong excuse for presidents alleging misconduct with secret papers in February.

On February 10, Trump’s lawyers turned over an empty folder to the Justice Department on which was written a classified evening summary.

The explanation for this submission is that Donald Trump used the dossier to cover up a light from a landline telephone in his bedroom that kept him awake at night.

Yes, you read correctly.

Did Donald Trump really do this?

This explanation is dubious and even comical. This shows that Trump may not be taking the situation seriously.

Even one of Trump’s attorneys, Timothy Parlatore, said the discovery was one of the most humorous aspects of it all and that there was nothing illegal about it.

Documents are cool to keep

Trump called similar documents in the past a cool keepsake and said their presence around Mar-a-Lago was unintentional and without criminal intent.

A laptop is given to the investigators

Another submission was noteworthy. The Associated Press reported months ago that Trump’s legal team also turned over a laptop belonging to a presidential staffer. It is not clear what types of hardware are stored on this computer.

The Guardian said the aide to one of Trump’s political action committees may have scanned hard copies of classified documents to make electronic copies in PDF format.

These files are believed to be presidential schedules that could have been travel itineraries in sensitive areas of the world such as Afghanistan.

The file is not really classified

Trump’s attorneys had also said the classified evening’s summary file was not stamped Secret or Top Secret and lacked the formal designation Classified. The files were inadvertently mixed with unclassified material, they said. Both sides of the legal issue are becoming increasingly contentious as investigators believe Trump is obstructing the documents and his legal team believe they are being cooperative.

It lasted almost two years

The saga has been going on since May 2021, when the National Archives and Records Administration first asked Trump to return the missing classified documents. Twelve months later, Trump received a subpoena. Then in June, the Trump camp declared not to be in possession of secret papers.

On August 8, using a search warrant from Attorney General Merrick Garland, the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Investigators found 103 classified documents during this search.

In December, a separate company hired by Trump to conduct a search examined a storage facility in West Palm Beach. This firm found at least two documents which it gave to the FBI.

What’s really going on here?

Difficult to decipher this scandal of classified documents. Does Trump have more secret material? His lead attorney finds the situation amusing. They may have used a computer to scan documents. Why would a staff member do this? Especially if it was about schedules?

The only thing I can think of is that Trump’s staff wants to help the former president write his memoirs in the future and having classified documents would help Trump remember what he did on the day the day.

This is no way to endear yourself to the DOJ

The special counsel and the Justice Department are likely growing frustrated with Trump. This whole saga drags on. One of the files served as a lampshade? It’s hard to believe and shows that Trump’s lawyers are probably playing with investigators.

This will only make things more confrontational. On the other hand, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence allowed the FBI to search their homes.

Perhaps Trump’s entire legal strategy is to lengthen the process and slowly release the documents, so the case stays out of the public eye.

But you’re going to see stubborn reporting on this scandal as journalists, especially those on the left, sense a weakness that could lead to criminal charges against Trump.

They won’t buy excuses that classified files were used to cover up phone lights.

Author's expertise and experience

As the Defense and National Security Editor of 19FortyFives, Dr. Brent M. Eastwood is the author of Humans, Machines, and Data: Future Trends in Warfare. He is an emerging threat expert and former US Army infantry officer.

