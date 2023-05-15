Chinese market outlook for 2023 and new book on Xi Jinping’s economic thinking





Today, China is one of the two strongest economies in the world along with the United States. Its development has slowed due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it reached 3% growth in 2022. In fact, it was the only country with a large economy to record growth. According to official data, in the first quarter of this year, China’s GDP showed a better trajectory registering a 4.5% year-on-year increase, which was interpreted by analysts as a take-off that is beginning to leave behind. the consequences of the health crisis. Many different studies They indicate that China is unquestionably the largest economy on the planet. According to the British consulting firm CEBR (Center for Business and Economic Research), China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy by 2028, five years earlier than expected, due to the contrast in the two countries’ recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. 19. The pandemic and the corresponding economic fallout have certainly tipped this rivalry in favor of China., maintains the CEBR. The consultant pointed out that the skillful management of the pandemic by China, with its rapid containment measures, and the impact of the virus on long-term growth in the West, indicate that China’s relative economic performance has improved. In Oxford Economics, they predict it will be in 2029 while the Japanese firm Nomura Holdings predicts it in 2026. A world is emerging with at least two technological standards, Chinese and American. China already files more patents than the United States and Europe combined. The technological battle is clear around 5G technology. More skirmishes will come to see who dominates in artificial intelligence; robotics; biotechnology and nanotechnology. Last March, the PRC government calculated that the chinese economy grow by 5% in 2023. According to the economic plan presented to the People’s National Assembly presented on March 5, a parliamentary meeting called Two Sessions is of crucial importance, since throughout its work fundamental decisions are taken for the future development of the country, it is the highest legislative body in China, in which more than 3,000 deputies participate. The budget deficit will remain at the level of 3%, two tenths more than in 2022. Meanwhile, inflation is expected to be around 3% this year, a similar forecast to the previous year, although the Asian giant eventually ended 2022 with inflation at 2%. The document also predicts that unemployment will not exceed 5.5% and that some 12 million new jobs will be created. Nowadays, the book entitled Towards Modernization: The Value of Xi Jinping’s Economic Thought by Editorial Xinhua in Chinese and English. The compilation was made by the expert group of the think tank New research on China from the Xinhua News Agency. The text explains the rich connotations of Xi Jinping’s economic thought in philosophical, strategic and tactical dimensions, as well as its implications for the world, and explores the origins of thought in practice. This new book addresses the economic theory that the Asian country has followed in recent years, from different angles: philosophical, strategic and tactical. Divided into five chapters: 1.Opening New Horizons to Marxist Political Economy – Distinctive Features of Xi Jinping’s Economic Thought. 2. Comprehensively promote a Chinese modernization path with high-quality development. Application strategy of Xi Jinping’s economic thinking. 3. Chinese Wisdom of Modernizing Economic Governance: Xi Jinping’s Scientific Method of Economic Thought. 4. Answers to Questions on Global Economic Development: Global Significance of Xi Jinping’s Economic Thought. 5. Exploring Origin: Xi Jinping’s Accounts of Economic Governance While Working as a Local Official

