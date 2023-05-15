DOMINIC LAWSON: Far from being the Lefty of the closet, Rishi is the truest blue in the bunch

I for one could think of better ways to spend a sunny Saturday in Bournemouth. A few hundred souls had headed to this resort town over the weekend not to enjoy the sandy beach but to attend the Conservative Democratic Organization’s inaugural event at the town’s conference center.

The CDO’s ostensible goal is to campaign for party members to have more influence over policy and the selection of MPs.

Its creator, Lord Cruddas, the city’s admirably self-made billionaire, has a special connection to the Conservative parliamentary party: “What happened to Boris Johnson and Liz Truss should never happen again.” By this he means how they were both ousted from office after losing the trust of their MPs.

Ironies abound here. Not just in the fact that Cruddas, and the other office holders of the new organization, were each the only candidate for their respective positions. Or the fact that on the CDO’s ‘Who We Are’ page, its chairman is described as the ‘Rt Hon Lord Peter Cruddas’.

The younger sons of a Duke or Marquess are permitted to put the honorific “Lord”, as a title of courtesy, before their first name and surname: but not lifetime peers. He’s just Lord Cruddas, which is pretty big.

This lifetime peerage was given to him, controversially, by Boris Johnson. This was controversial because, as party treasurer in 2012, Cruddas had been involved in a Sunday Times sting.

Cruddas denied any wrongdoing and claimed his comments were just “bragging”. However, it later transpired that he had informed two of his reporters, posing as potential donors, that “if they gave large sums to the Conservative Party, they would have the opportunity to influence the government policy and to gain an unfair commercial advantage through confidential meetings with the Prime Minister and other senior ministers”.

These were the words of Lord Justice Jackson when, in 2015, the Court of Appeal partially overturned a libel claim brought by Cruddas against the Sunday Times.

The Court upheld the High Court’s earlier ruling that the newspaper had been guilty of malicious lies by claiming that Cruddas knew that the money offered for the proposed secret meetings with the Prime Minister came from “investors in the Middle East”. East”.

But Judge Jackson still declared Cruddas’ offer of political influence in return for colossal cash donations “unacceptable, inappropriate and wrongful”.

My point is simply that Cruddas is not the most obvious standard-bearer for the opinions of “ordinary” party members to take precedence over those of any “elite” who happen, in this case, to be elected MPs .

Anyway, in Bournemouth the only person to be accused of immorality and corruption was the current leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak. At least that was the implication of what one of the former ministers present from the Johnson or Truss cabinets had suggested in a broadcast interview.

It was Jacob Rees-Mogg, who, in the context of Sunak’s abandonment of the Retained European Law Bill, said it was “not good to be holier than you if you end up behaving like a Borgia”. The Borgias were an Italian dynasty of grotesque immorality and corruption.

Jacob (although wisely warning CDO audiences not to campaign for the Prime Minister’s impeachment after the party’s terrible council election results) is the guy who, after Sunak left Johnson’s cabinet, the called him “a much-deplored socialist chancellor”.

This idea that Rishi Sunak is some kind of intruder and, unlike Boris Johnson, not a “true conservative” also appeared in the atmosphere of the Bournemouth International Center, according to the journalists present.

This view is bizarre, as Tim Shipman, author of two excellent books on the party’s recent history, pointed out on Twitter: “What’s funny about this CDO conference is that the assumption of many speakers is that Sunak is a left-wing entryist, on spending, on immigration, on crime, on cultural issues, he is far more to the right than Boris Johnson and the right-wingers who have worked for both say he is.

I made the same point in this column the morning after Johnson pulled out of the race to succeed Liz Truss, leaving Sunak unopposed, citing a Treasury official in disbelief at Rees-Mogg’s description of the former Chancellor as a Socialist: “Rishi is seriously right wing. More so than Boris Johnson.

Yesterday I received more detailed clarification from a former cabinet minister who had worked with both men. “Rishi is a real fiscal conservative, in the Thatcher mould. Like her, he believes that everything must be based on sound public finances. Boris is a big state Tory, who has always admired Michael Heseltine, he called himself ‘a Brexity Hezza’.

“And remember, Johnson wrote these two articles, one supporting Brexit, the other Remain. Rishi was a principled Brexiteer; schoolboy, he wrote articles on the risks of a European superstate. And I don’t forget that even during the Brexit campaign, Boris called for an amnesty for illegal immigrants.

“Rishi has a traditional conservative respect for family values, alongside a calm but insistent religious faith. Above all, it represents the Conservatives’ dedication to efficient administration.

“What you need to remember is the real reason he resigned from Boris’ cabinet. It wasn’t just because he didn’t share the Prime Minister’s budget micawberism: it was that Boris s I took on the government’s orders daily, and in the end, Rishi couldn’t take it anymore.

After that and then the financial chaos of the brief Truss administration, it is indeed a relief that orderly government has returned under the very self-disciplined Sunak. And although the Conservatives are deeply unpopular, public opinion, at least as expressed in opinion polls, appears to reflect this shift at the top.

These polls show Sunak neck and neck with Sir Keir Starmer when it comes to which of the two men would make the better prime minister.

Admittedly, Starmer isn’t exactly a high hurdle to jump. But in the summer of 2022, just before things became final in Johnson’s dealings with his own MPs, YouGov had him up to 17 points behind Starmer on the same question.

As for Truss, whose defenestration Cruddas denounces as undemocratic, she polled almost 30 percentage points behind Starmer, with a paltry 14% of the public considering her the right choice for prime minister.

The fact that members of the Conservative Party chose Truss, by a wide margin, over Sunak, only proved that they had a rather odd idea of ​​what conservatism or ‘small c’ conservatism really is. “. And all the more strange that their idol is Margaret Thatcher.

Along with all the other candidates to succeed Johnson with Sunak, the Honorable Truss offered instant “massive” tax cuts, but without a single suggestion of offsetting public spending cuts.

In his final act of public service, my late father Nigel Lawson, Thatcher’s longest-serving chancellor, wrote at the time that only Sunak “understands Thatcherite economics” and that “Truss’s carefree attitude to public finance “, if elected leader, would lead to “the weakening of the main electoral asset of the conservatives, considered the most economically responsible of the two main parties”.

He also warned against the reaction of the financial markets. And so it was that the pound crashed to near parity with the dollar with damaging inflationary effects, since oil and gas are dollar-denominated commodities.

Today, the British pound is around $1.25 and has been the best performing currency in the international market this year.

Citi, which claimed that Jeremy Hunt’s “mini-budget”, with its tax hikes to deal with the ballooning deficit, would cause a collapse in consumption (and therefore in growth) has just admitted: “We we are wrong, pure and simple”. .’

U.S. bank forecasters last week abandoned their prediction that the pound would fall to parity with the dollar and now expect the pound to appreciate further.

Perhaps some of those former ministers of the pontificating Truss administration at Bournemouth might consider admitting that they too were “wrong, plain and simple”. And accept that the prime minister really is a conservative.