AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters





WASHINGTON (AP) Computer engineers and tech-savvy political scientists have warned for years that cheap and powerful artificial intelligence tools will soon allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio realistic enough to deceive. voters and possibly influence an election.

The synthetic images that emerged were often crude, unconvincing and expensive to produce, especially when other types of misinformation were so inexpensive and easy to spread on social media. The threat posed by AI and so-called deepfakes still seemed a year or two away.

No more.

Sophisticated generative AI tools can now create cloned human voices and hyper-realistic images, videos and audio in seconds, at minimal cost. When tethered to powerful social media algorithms, this digitally created fake content can spread far and fast and target very specific audiences, potentially bringing the dirty tricks of the campaign to a new low.

The implications for 2024 campaigns and elections are as significant as they are troubling: Generative AI can not only quickly produce targeted campaign emails, texts or videos, but it could also be used to mislead voters, impersonating candidates and undermining elections on a large scale and at an unprecedented speed.

Were not prepared for this, warned AJ Nash, vice president of intelligence at cybersecurity firm ZeroFox. For me, the big leap forward is in the audio and video capabilities that have emerged. When you can do it at scale and distribute it on social platforms, well, it will have a major impact.

AI experts can quickly conjure up a number of alarming scenarios in which generative AI is used to create synthetic media in an attempt to confuse voters, slander a candidate, or even incite violence.

Here are a few: automated robo-call messages, in a candidate’s voice, asking voters to vote on the wrong date; audio recordings of a candidate alleged to have confessed to a crime or expressed racist views; video footage showing someone giving a speech or an interview they never gave. Fake images designed to look like local news reports, falsely claiming that a candidate has dropped out of the race.

What if Elon Musk calls you personally and asks you to vote for a certain candidate? said Oren Etzioni, founding CEO of the Allen Institute for AI, who stepped down last year to launch the nonprofit AI2. Many people would listen. But it’s not him.

Former President Donald Trump, who is running in 2024, shared AI-generated content with his social media followers. A manipulated video of CNN host Anderson Cooper that Trump shared on his Truth Social platform on Friday, which misrepresented Coopers’ reaction to last week’s CNN town hall with Trump, was created using a AI voice clone tool.

A dystopian campaign ad released last month by the Republican National Committee offers another glimpse into this digitally manipulated future. The online ad, which came after President Joe Biden announced his re-election campaign, and begins with an eerie, slightly distorted image of Biden and the text What If The Weakest President We Ever Had Was Reelected ?

A series of AI-generated images follow: Taiwan under attack; storefronts closed in the United States as the economy collapses; soldiers and armored military vehicles patrol the local streets as tattooed criminals and waves of immigrants create panic.

An AI-generated look at the possible future of the country if Joe Biden is re-elected in 2024, reads the description of the RNC announcements.

The RNC has acknowledged its use of AI, but others, including nefarious political campaigns and foreign adversaries, will not, said Petko Stoyanov, global chief technology officer at Forcepoint, a cybersecurity firm based in Austin, Texas. Stoyanov predicted that groups seeking to meddle with American democracy will use AI and synthetic media as a means to erode trust.

What if an international entity, cybercriminal or nation-state impersonates someone? What is the impact ? Do we have any recourse? said Stoyanov. Were going to see a lot more misinformation from international sources.

AI-generated political misinformation has already gone viral online ahead of the 2024 election, from a doctored video of Biden appearing to deliver a speech attacking transgender people to AI-generated footage of children supposedly learning Satanism in libraries.

AI footage appearing to show Trump’s photo has also fooled some social media users, even though the former president didn’t take one when he was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan criminal court for falsifying documents. commercial documents. Other AI-generated images showed Trump resisting arrest, though their creator was quick to acknowledge their origin.

Legislation that would require candidates to label campaign ads created with AI was introduced in the House by Rep. Yvette Clarke, DN.Y., who also sponsored legislation that would require anyone creating synthetic images to add a watermark indicating the fact.

Some states have offered their own proposals to address concerns about deepfakes.

Clarke said her biggest fear is that generative AI could be used ahead of the 2024 election to create video or sound that incites violence and pits Americans against each other.

It’s important that we keep up with technology, Clarke told The Associated Press. We have to put up guardrails. People can be tricked, and it only takes a fraction of a second. People are busy with their lives and they don’t have time to check every piece of information. With AI being weaponised, in a political season it could be extremely disruptive.

Earlier this month, a professional association of political consultants in Washington condemned the use of deepfakes in political advertising, calling them a deception with no place in legitimate and ethical campaigns.

Other forms of artificial intelligence have been a feature of political campaigns for years, using data and algorithms to automate tasks such as targeting voters on social media or finding donors. Campaign strategists and tech entrepreneurs are hoping the latest innovations will also deliver benefits in 2024.

Mike Nellis, CEO of progressive digital agency Authentic, said he uses ChatGPT every day and encourages his staff to use it too, as long as any content written with the tool is then reviewed by human eyes.

Nellis’ newest project, in partnership with Higher Ground Labs, is an AI tool called Quiller. He will write, send and evaluate the effectiveness of fundraising emails – all typically tedious tasks on campaigns.

The idea is that every Democratic strategist, every Democratic candidate will have a co-pilot in their pocket, he said.

___

Swenson reported from New York.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to improve its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. Learn more about the APs Democracy Initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP’s misinformation coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/misinformation and artificial intelligence coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/artificial-intelligence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/artificial-intelligence-misinformation-deepfakes-2024-election-trump-59fb51002661ac5290089060b3ae39a0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos