Politics
President Jokowi Appreciates Achievements of Indonesian National Team at SEA Games 2023
The Head of State said he was satisfied with the achievements of the national football team which will face the final against Thailand.
Posted on Sunday, May 14, 2023 6:18 PM WIB
President Joko Widodo appreciated the achievements of the Indonesian national team (timnas) at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, which has so far won 60 gold medals. This was conveyed by the President in his statement to the media team after attending the popular consultation (Musra) at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
“I really appreciate, I really appreciate the medals, the gold reached 60, the target was yesterday’s 60 but I asked for it to be above 69, I hope it will be exceeded,” the president said.
Moreover, the Head of State said he was satisfied with the achievements of the national football team which will face the final against Thailand. The president said that with great fighting spirit, the Indonesian national football team has the mentality of being a winner.
What I’m also happy about is that the ball reached the final. With a very fighting and fighting spirit, I think I can convey with a winning mentality, it’s a winning mentality, indeed a winning mentality. So if you win, it’s natural because the mentality is really good, even if only 10 players can still score goals, it’s the mentality of the winner there, said the head of state.
Previously, the Indonesian national U-22 football team won a dramatic 3-2 victory against Vietnam in the semi-finals which took place on Saturday (05/13/2023). The Indonesian national team has lost a player after Pratama Arhan received a red card for raping an opposing player.
Despite playing with 10 players, the Indonesian national team managed to secure a 3-2 win with a 90th+5th minute goal courtesy of a spot kick from Taufany Muslihuddin. Two other Indonesian goals were scored by Komang Teguh and Muhammad Ferrari.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
