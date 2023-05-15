Conservatives are buzzing with ideas, Shapps says amid popular criticism of Sunak

Rishi Sunak faced a barrage of criticism over the weekend from within his own party, with anger among Tory and grassroots MPs over the loss of nearly 1,000 advisers and the decision to slash post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws.

A rally in Bournemouth for the first conference of the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) saw Mr Sunak and the party leadership come under scathing criticism, while later this week Suella Braverman, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees -Mogg will all speak at a national conference on conservatism. .

Energy Secretary Mr Shapps, who toured the broadcast studios on Sunday morning, dismissed suggestions that such gatherings are a sign of unrest in the party, as the mood within the Tories is one with unwavering determination.

He said: I think this is a party which, after years in government and despite having to endure things like the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and all the costs associated with it, is buzzing with ideas. Were able to meet and were able to hold conferences, and bring out different ideas.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel was among those who joined in criticizing Mr Sunak at the CDO event, organized by some of Boris Johnson’s most vocal supporters.

Mr Shapps said: I don’t need to agree with everything everyone says to welcome the fundamental fact that the party continues to come up with new ideas, with a vision for the UK, and I think that’s a good thing.

He also said it was not a shocking revelation that Mr Johnson, who sent a video message to Bournemouth members, could be applauded by Tory members.

The conference capped a week in which pro-Brexit MPs were angered by the decision to revoke around 600 retained EU laws, instead of the promised 4,000.

Cabinet Minister Grant Shapps said the Tories are always coming up with new ideas (Belinda Jiao/PA)

The government originally promised a sunset clause on all laws transferred from the trading bloc by the end of 2023 under its Retained European Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill.

That anger showed few signs of dissipating on Sunday, as MPs hit out at Mr Sunak.

Writing in the Telegraph, Brexiteer Sir William Cash called on the government to change course.

Unelected Lords should not be used to radically change legislation already passed with a large majority in the elected House of Commons.

The House of Commons specialist committee must not be bypassed in this arrogant manner either, he warned Mr Sunak and Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is coming under pressure from some backbenchers on the party’s right (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Sunak used an interview in The Mail On Sunday to highlight his references to Brexit, saying: I voted for Brexit, I campaigned for Brexit, I believe in Brexit, and when I was chancellor, I started offering some Brexit benefits.

Mr Shapps defended Ms Badenoch and played down the prospect of divisions between ministers over the decision.

He told Sky News: I have now been a trade secretary for several months and have been dealing with this process. So more laws will have been discovered because that was the work that was being done.

I have every confidence that the current business secretary is looking at the plethora of these remaining laws, she is going to have over 2,000 dropped by the end of the year. She just announced another 600, I think she’s doing it the right way.

While Mr Sunak and the Conservative Party headquarters were criticized at the Bournemouth conference, Ms Patel and Mr Rees-Mogg, both supporters of Mr Johnson, refrained from suggesting the former Prime Minister should make his return.

Mr Rees-Mogg, a former Cabinet minister, said it was a mistake to get rid of Mr Johnson, but he claimed removing Mr Sunak would be an even bigger mistake.

He added: The Conservative Party would be toast if we changed leaders again, but that doesn’t mean we agree with them on every policy.