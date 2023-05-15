Modi and Biden will focus on expanding Quad engagement





Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden will explore opportunities to broaden and deepen engagement in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue as part of a broader strategy to blunt China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. NEW DELHI: In what will be an important exercise aimed at preparing an effective strategy to blunt China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will reflect on their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific. Pacific and will explore opportunities to expand and strengthen the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Washington next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States for a state visit on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. During the prime minister’s state visit to the United States, Indo-Pacific and maritime security issues amid China’s growing assertive activities in the region will be discussed between the two leaders, officials said. diplomats engaged in finalizing the agenda at the Sunday Guardian. The discussion of expanding the Quad’s engagement and stepping up other activities of the grouping will also be a direct message to China and Russia who have criticized the forum, they added. China and Russia at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization forum recently criticized Quad as a bloc policy led by the United States. At the SCO defense ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu criticized the United States and groupings like Quad, saying that to contain China, a front was forming . The Russian Foreign Minister also accused the United States and the West of seeking to drive a wedge between Russia and other countries using mechanisms such as Quad and AUKUS. China has always criticized the Quad group made up of the United States, India, Australia and Japan. China’s policy is that state-to-state interactions should pursue peace and development and contribute to mutual trust and regional stability rather than exclusivity. China conveniently chooses to avoid the fact that it is diametrically opposed to what it preaches, diplomats said.

Elaborating on Prime Minister Modi and Bidens’ plan to expand the Quads’ engagement, diplomatic sources told this newspaper that the Quad member countries led by India and the United States would cultivate much closer ties with Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) countries. Since the Indo-Pacific region also includes the Pacific maritime area, countries in the region have gained great importance. Therefore, Prime Minister Modi and Biden would like the Pacific island nations to be a natural partner, sources say. Although Modi and Biden will deepen this aspect of the Indo-Pacific strategy when they meet in Washington on June 22, the campaign to reach out to these island nations will be launched by the two leaders during their visit to Papua New Guinea. in May to attend a meeting of Pacific leaders from these island nations. Biden will meet Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, as well as 18 Pacific Island leaders, who will be in the capital Port Moresby to attend the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Forum. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to meet several leaders there, sources said. India and the United States see the island countries as a bulwark against China. Prime Minister Modi would address the third FIPIC summit. The prime minister is likely to be in Papua New Guinea’s capital on May 22.

Another important meeting ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ state visit to the United States in June will be the Quad Summit in Sydney, Australia on May 24. Leaders of the four Quad member nations, including India and the United States, would take a holistic view of how they can work together more effectively to build support against China’s growing assertiveness, a statement said. source. Inputs from Quad interactions would be taken into account when Modi and Biden discuss strategy further in Washington during the alumni’s state visit to the United States in June, a source said.

Prime Minister Modis’ state visit is a sign of deepening US-India relations as the Biden administration pushes forward policies and initiatives for a free and open Indo-Pacific to counter what it sees as a growing threat posed by China, a diplomatic official said. The two leaders will explore ways to enhance collaboration between India and the United States in plurilateral and multilateral forums, including within the G20. They would reflect on their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and discuss opportunities to expand and consolidate the Quad engagement, an MEA official said.

The Prime Minister’s upcoming official state visit to the United States, at the invitation of President Biden, is historic. The Prime Minister and President Biden together have given new vigor and momentum to our bilateral relationship, India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu told a news agency. The visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to spend time together, take stock of progress made and provide insights into boundless future possibilities. The visit will also underscore that the partnership between India and the United States is people-centered and people-driven, and it is not just about the two countries, but the world as a whole, Sandhu said. PM Modis’ visit will include a state dinner on June 22.

It is important to recall PM Modis’ statement on the Indo-Pacific in this context. Speaking at the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) in Tokyo by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Modi said New Delhi is committed to working with all countries in the Indo-Pacific region. peace for an inclusive and resilient economic framework. for prosperity, which will also drive global economic growth. India is committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and believes that deepening economic engagement between partners is crucial for continued growth, peace and prosperity, it said. -he declares.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/news/modi-and-biden-will-focus-on-expansion-of-quad-engagement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos