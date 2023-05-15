China, France to Deepen Ties After French President Macron Meets Chinese Leader Xi Jinping





The Chinese and French foreign ministers said they were ready to strengthen their cooperation and pursue a “close and lasting comprehensive strategic partnership”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. This followed a “successful” meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China and France strengthen their relations State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna in Paris last week, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Qin and Colonna consider French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to China a complete success, saying the French leader “had an in-depth exchange of views with President Xi Jinping during his visit to China and deepened his understanding of China. The Chinese Foreign Minister said: China stands ready to work with France to follow through on the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, accelerate the advancement of exchanges and cooperation in various fields, work for the continued development of a comprehensive close and lasting strategic partnership between China and France. He stressed that China’s determination to promote high-quality development and high-level opening up is unwavering, adding: China is ready to work with France and other countries to expand the cake of cooperation and share development opportunities. China has always regarded Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner, has consistently and unequivocally supported Europe in strengthening its strategic autonomy and playing an active role in the international arena, and advocates that the Sino-European relationship should not be aimed at no third party, nor is it subject to or controlled by any third party,” Qin continued. China, France and the EU should pursue win-win cooperation by expanding bilateral opening-up and building a more stable China-EU supply chain partnership based on mutual trust. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said: Franco-Chinese relations are of vital importance. The two heads of state have clearly indicated the direction, and the two sides should make joint efforts to work for greater development of bilateral relations. According to the ministry, France attaches importance to its economic relations with China, considering them to be interdependent, mutually beneficial as well as complementary, open and transparent. In addition, the ministry said Colonna expressed France’s willingness to strengthen communication with China on major international and regional issues to seek common ground. What do you think of the deepening of relations between China and France? Let us know in the comments section below. Kevin Helms An economics student from Austria, Kevin discovered Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests include Bitcoin security, open source systems, network effects, and the intersection between economics and cryptography.

