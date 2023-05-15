George Santos Trump-like chasing defense won’t work





When Rep. George Santos, a New York Republican, was set to be arraigned in Long Island court on Wednesday afternoon, I was seated about eight feet behind him with a clear view over his left shoulder. I could see his attorney showing him a sheet of paper that had a bunch of prints on it and, most notably, a copy of Santos’ own photo.

As Santos looked at his picture, I wondered if, after what felt like a lifetime of alleged scams and scheming, these legal proceedings might finally force Santos to face legal consequences for his alleged actions.

Santos’ response was eerily similar to that of another Republican, who faced charges of his own the same week: former President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors announced 13 counts against Santos this week: seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of misrepresentation to the House of Representatives. He faces up to 20 years in prison. (Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges.)

The reality is its a witch hunt! the congressman exclaimed to a swarm of reporters outside the courthouse on Wednesday shortly after being released on $500,000 bond. Santos’ response was eerily similar to that of another Republican, who faced charges of his own the same week: Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll in a civil rape case.

Beyond the familiar refrain, Santos appears to have emulated Trump throughout much of his career, ranging from inflating his own personal wealth levels to aligning himself with MAGA agents in claiming the news about him was a lie. plain and simple. Now it appears he has modeled his defense on Trump’s by saying the federal charges against him are politically motivated and driven by his enemies.

But the legal issues are where their similarities end. Santos will have to consider that he doesn’t have the money, the connections, the clout, or the political allies that Trump needs to boo and yell to escape the consequences. Unlike Trump, he doesn’t have years of experience managing the news media and, if Wednesday’s events are any indication, he certainly doesn’t seem to have the same skill at telling a blunt lie and telling it. make it look like the truth.

Santos insists he will still be seeking re-election, but his panicked demeanor and the Republican response to the ongoing allegations indicate that regaining public favor, let alone power, will not be easy.

For his arraignment, Santos was dressed in what I call his rich person suit, his usual white button up, gray sweater, navy blazer and khaki pants, but the version of himself who pretended to be a wealthy and successful financial professional to win over campaign donors. was not present. His hair was disheveled and his posture hunched as he rushed into the courtroom, looking away from the press.

And unlike this persona Santos created for himself, part of the reason he was charged and hauled before a judge was because of one of those government documents he claims to despise so much. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, George Santos allegedly applied for and received unemployment benefits while an employee and candidate for Congress, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release on Wednesday. Feds allege that while employed by a Florida-based company that earned $120,000 a year, he applied weekly for emergency benefits and ended up receiving more than $24,000.

Part of the reason he was charged and hauled before a judge was because of one of those government aides he claims to despise so much.

I’m going to clear my name on this, Santos told reporters about the unemployment insurance claims. During the pandemic, it was not very clear. I don’t understand where the government is getting its information from, but I will present my facts.

Despite months of media coverage and his attempts to be accepted by the incendiary wing of the House, Santos finds himself almost alone. Although he claimed in a recent podcast interview that he counts fellow Republicans such as Representatives Matt Gaetz, Tim Burchett and Thomas Massie as friends and mentors, only Gaetz has shown lukewarm support for the congressman as it goes through the Department of Justice. Like any American, George Santos is innocent until proven guilty, he wrote in a statement. Hardly a ringing endorsement.

Santos allegedly made a series of miscalculations that could land him in jail if convicted on the charges, and could certainly undermine his political career. Maybe he thought that by declaring himself a stalwart MAGA foot soldier and adding Trump 2024 to his Twitter biography, he would gain the support of the former president and his many remaining allies, or maybe he thought casually. his first few months in Congress to upset the news. media that escaped the consequences. Perhaps he thought that by being a reliable vote for the slim Republican majority in the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and others in leadership positions would have his back.

But fellow Long Island Republican Nick Lalotta said Santos would distract from things like the border, China and debt. Representative Tony Gonzales tweeted this week that Santos should be expelled immediately. And fellow New York Republican Nicole Maliotakis told Axios on Tuesday: The sooner he leaves, the sooner we can win the seat with someone who isn’t a liar.

I will fight, Santos said after his arraignment. I will deliver. I will fight the witch hunt. I’ll take care of clearing my name and I can’t wait to do it.

But with other investigations into Santos’ activities underway at multiple levels of government, the only thing he can really expect is a massive bill from his lawyer.

