Dear next president, There is a very heavy task on the part of Mr. Jokowi!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The endorsement was the great mission of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his reign. During his eight years of administration, Jokowi has made many efforts to make downstream.

Downstreaming is a government strategy to increase the value added of a country’s commodities. It seems that the government really believes that the endorsement will be a great leap in the civilization of the country.

Despite being sued before the World Trade Organization or the WTO, the president encouraged the Indonesian government to continue to have the courage to press ahead with the lawsuit.

According to Jokowi, Indonesia itself has potential natural resources that promise to be developed. Not only mining products, this country is also abundant in the production of marine natural resources, from agriculture to plantations.

Therefore, Jokowi urged future leaders to have the courage to continue swallowing and industrializing raw materials from Indonesia. Even though in the future, there are potential problems that this nation will face.



“So far, we have only been prosecuted by the European Union for one case of nickel. Even though our mineral materials are not only nickel. There is copper, tin, coal , there is bauxite, do we want to stop because to be sued by the European Union if the leader does not dare to back down asking for mercy,” said Jokowiwhile writing a political speech during the popular consultation (Musra) Jokowi Volunteers in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Sunday (14/5/2023).

The endorsement is often associated with Indonesia’s ambition to become a developed country. Jokowi said don’t dream of becoming a developed country, if later this country is sued to quit immediately.

For this reason, he advised the next leaders to remain firm in implementing the commitment to ban the export of raw materials and carry out domestic endorsement..

Difficult challenges to overcome

To be known, the government so far continues to boost the downstream mining program with the aim of increasing value addition in the country. However, to realize the project, several obstacles must be overcome.

On the coal side, the challenges that will be met are certainly not easy.

Note CNBC Indonesia, The Special Staff of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Irwandy Arif, said that there are challenges in implementing coal downstream in the country. The first problem encountered is related to the role of technology.



Also, Indonesia has no manufacturing industry to build downstream coal processing and refining facilities.

Even though Indonesia has big goals and hopes for this downstream coal.

To be known, During the period 2020-2023, the downstream coal efforts that Indonesia was able to make were limited to coke production, quality improvement and briquette production.

Even then, the volume only varies from 10,000 tons to 1 million tons per year, very low compared to the total national coal production which can reach 600 million tons per year.

It is only coal, you should know that downstream it is not only coal, but also nickel and 20 products determined by the Indonesian government for endorsement.

Among them are coal, nickel, tin, copper, bauxite, steel, gold-silver, asphalt, oil, gas, palm oil, coconut, rubber, petroleum, logs, pine resin, shrimp, fish, crabs, seaweed and salt.

The difficult challenge is certainly that The downstream concept does not stop when the ores are transformed into semi-finished products (intermediate products). As in the current image: Nickel ore becomes NPI, FeNi or Matte.

But it needs to be further developed into products that are base materials or add-ons to the later stages of the industrial tree.

The ultimate goal is of course one, IIndonesia is currently struggling to elevate its status from a developing country to that of a developed country.

This has been repeatedly emphasized by President Jokowi, particularly realizing the downstream industry which he “believes” would highlight this country.

There are many large PRs that need to be resolved by the next leader.

Various issues still dominate the downstream mining resources. From the issue circulating in the public that Indonesian nickel is controlled by China, environmental issues, even the concept of downstream itself.

The promise of the government and even President Jokowi who mentioned endorsement as the key to developed countries is indeed extraordinary.

But the concept of adding nickel value here must really grow the national economy, it must support the Triple Bottom Line of paying attention to profit, social protection and the environment.

In addition, employment opportunities should be widely open to domestic workers, but this should be the subject of a common reflection on whether these opportunities are “really” open to domestic workers? If not, and there are still a lot of foreign workers working in the nickel industry, that is also worth worrying about.



The WTO issue is also a heavy PR

The government is currently going a long way due to World Trade Organization (WTO) demands regarding Indonesia’s ban on nickel ore exports.

The question of Indonesia’s defeat in a trade lawsuit has no end. After being officially declared defeated in October 2022, it turns out that the government has decided to continuestruggle‘ for the loss.

The lawsuit stems from the government’s position that it has stopped exporting mineral raw materials, namely nickel ore, to develop these raw materials domestically to create multiple times of added value.

Naturally, Nickel is a magical “treasure” in the country as it is one of the important raw materials for realizing Indonesia’s dream of becoming the world “king” of batteries. Not without reason,

Based on data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), in 2022, nickel production in Indonesia will still rank first with the most superior production, reaching 1.6 million metric tons.



With this abundant ‘treasure’, Indonesia will eventually feel confident in trying to maximize its potential.

If you look at the data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Indonesia now has nickel mines reaching 520.87 thousand hectares. This vast treasure is known to be distributed in 7 provinces of Indonesia.

However, it turns out that the beauty of Indonesia’s treasures doesn’t necessarily make things right.

The European Union sued RI at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2020. As a result, RI was declared defeated by the WTO Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) panel in October 2022 .

Apparently, RI’s defeat in the European Union lawsuit was triggered because the downstream nickel industry in Indonesia was seen as immature. It is considered that the government cannot explain that this policy was taken to support industrialization in Indonesia.

The nickel processing plant would not yet be solid. So if the industry is already strong, a commodity export ban can be implemented.

However, the government appealed the defeat of this first trial. He said the government filed an appeal in December 2022.

According to him, the government has prepared arguments in a WTO appeal against the European Union. One way is to ensure that the downstream industry of processed nickel products in the country is strong.

For information, the final report will be circulated to other WTO members on 30 November 2022 and will be placed on the agenda of the DSB on 20 December 2022.



At least several laws and regulations are considered contrary to WTO provisions.

First of all, Law number 4 of 2009 concerning mining and coal mining (Minerba Law).

Second, Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 11 of 2019 concerning the Second Amendment to Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 25 of 2018 concerning mining and coal activities.

Third, Regulations of the Minister of Commerce Number 96 of 2019 regarding provisions for the export of processed and refined mining products.

FourthRegulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 7 of 2020 regarding the procedures for granting areas, permits and reporting on mining and coal business activities.

With the ongoing struggle, it’s only natural that Jokowi wants the next leader and his team to be as united as Jokowi’s message to his current ministers. not afraid to fight in this WTO.

