Rick Perry teases possible presidential bid and refuses to back Trump campaign

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry teased a possible 2024 presidential race on Sunday while refusing to endorse Donald Trump’s campaign, becoming the latest Trump elected official to distance himself from Trump’s third presidential bid. the former president.

Perry, who unsuccessfully sought the 2012 and 2016 GOP presidential nominations, told CNN Jim Acosta in an interview that he hadn’t given up on the idea of ​​running for president in 2024, saying he would there was a long time before a decision was made.

When asked if he thinks Trump should be the Republican nominee next year, the former Texas governor said: I’m still trying to figure this out on my own.

He could hear me calling him names again, Perry added, alluding to previous clashes between the two men in the 2016 Republican primaries. If you remember, I only announced the presidency in 2011 in August, so we have plenty of time.

When asked explicitly if he was considering another run for president, Perry did not give a straight answer.

It’s early in the process, I think, for all of us to sit down and say, I’m for this person or that person, Perry said. It’s definitely something I haven’t taken off the table, but the odds of it happening are probably a bit slim.

There’s plenty of time left, and let’s see how it all works out, he added.

Perry is Texas’ longest-serving governor in history, assuming the role in 2000 when Governor George W. Bush stepped down to become president. He won three full terms before choosing not to be re-elected in 2014.

Trump selected Perry as energy secretary in 2017, a post he held until his resignation in 2019 amid scrutiny of his role in the administration’s dealings with Ukraine, which stemmed from of a whistleblower allegation that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to investigate current President Joe Biden. and his son, Hunter, and that the White House attempted to cover up the conversation.

Perry was again embroiled in a Trump-related scandal when members of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol identified Perry as the author of a text message sent to the Chief of White House cabinet Mark Meadows the day after the 2020 election pushing an AGGRESSIVE (sic) STRATEGY for three state legislatures to ignore the will of their constituents and deliver their constituents to Trump, sources tell CNN at the time. Other texts between Perry and Meadows discussing how to overturn the election, signed by the former governor, also came to light during the investigation.

In his CNN interview on Sunday, Perry denied sending the text message to Meadows, calling it misinformation. He did not respond when asked by Acosta if he agreed with the strategy to form alternative lists of 2020 voters in key states.

I’ve been called (the text) a few times. First, it’s not my style of talking, or texting, so to speak. Again, there’s a lot of misinformation out there, Jim, and that was a piece of it, Perry said. So I can assure you that it is not from me.

