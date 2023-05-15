Politics
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clashed early on, says ex-spin doctor
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clashed “very early on” during their time in Downing Street, according to the former prime minister’s former press secretary.
Guto Harri said there was constant tension between the two – and claimed Mr Sunak had imposed the surprise tax on the oil and gas giants against Mr Johnson’s wishes.
The former No10 communications chief previously claimed that Mr Johnson had ‘squabbled with King Charles’ over Rwandan politics and called Sue Gray a ‘psychopath’.
Mr Harri continues to promote his new podcast series about his move to No 10, he told the Sunday Telegraph “There were tensions very, very early on” between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak over economic policy.
“In short, Boris basically wanted to give what the party was crying out for, and that explains why Liz Truss won the leadership election,” said the former communications chief – implying that Mr Johnson sounded more like Liz Truss than those of Mr. Sunak.
“Boris wasn’t planning on giving Liz Truss your whole Christmas vacation at once. But less regulation, a few tax cuts, no corporate tax hikes,” he said. he declares.
He didn’t want to collect the random tax. He was actually very keen to see VAT cuts, not just because they reduce the tax burden, but because they show the freedom you have after Brexit.
When asked if Mr Sunak’s windfall tax would force the windfall tax to apply, he replied: “Yeah, overall…I think that’s fair”, Mr Harri said, saying several No 10 figures were against it.
Johnson’s close ally has once again defended his former boss to Partygate, saying the ex-PM has become a “loner” who rarely drinks.
“I think the most perverse thing about all of this is that he’s the last person I know that I would consider a party animal,” he said.
“He is much more solitary, he hardly drinks. And yet, this is not currently the perception around the world. A serious journalist asked me a few weeks ago, when he was still well oiled himself: “Is it true that Boris was just pissed and drunk all the time?”
He added: “I think I’ve only been drunk with Boris once, and that was a long, long time ago… But not once in number 10.”
Mr Harri, who joined Downing Street in February 2022, said he felt like he had ‘jumped onto a ship that had a hole below the waterline, with a fire in the galley, a mutinous crew and a discredited captain, which was almost nailed to the mast.
His latest claims come at a time when Mr Sunak faced an onslaught of criticism from his own party, as right-wing Tory MPs expressed anger at the local election results and the decision to cancel plans to abolish European laws to roll back the clock. after Brexit.
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel was among those gathered in Bournemouth for the first conference organized by Johnson’s allies in the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO).
Ms Patel accused Mr Sunak of overseeing the Tories’ ‘managed decline’, adding: ‘If the mainstream had spent more time with us, listening and engaging, I think it would be fair to say that we hadn’t seen more than 1,000 of them. our friends [at local elections].
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries told the conference: ‘We’re drifting’ and ‘don’t have that inspirational leader and those visionary guidelines for people to come out and vote anymore’.
write in telegraphBrexit lawyer Sir William Cash has urged the Sunak government to change course on the decision to repeal some 600 retained EU laws – instead of the promised 4,000.
But Tobias Ellwood – Conservative leader of the Defense Committee – warned that “there is a tow anchor within our ranks from a right-wing faction that has already shattered any chance of victory in 2024”.
He added: “I say this: if we lose the next general election it won’t be because of our politics, it won’t be the aim of Boris’ party, it will even be the financial irresponsibility of Truss that will be to blame, our downfall will be coming.” inside.”
A source close to Johnson dismissed Mr Harris’ claims, saying: “These reports are simply inaccurate. Boris Johnson has nothing to do with this podcast, was unaware of it and regrets any attempt to report such discussions publicly.
|
Sources
2/ https://ustimespost.com/boris-johnson-and-rishi-sunak-clashed-very-early-on-says-ex-spin-doctor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clashed early on, says ex-spin doctor
- Florida teenager arrested after false bomb threats against airport and several schools
- Mallett Kryptonite produces target in Arkansas + more recruit nuggets
- Sensex today: Pre-open session: Sensex wins 150 points; Clever above 18,400
- Turkey poised to vote in knife-edge election after earthquake devastation – BBC News
- Rick Perry teases possible presidential bid and refuses to back Trump campaign
- Dear next president, There is a very heavy task on the part of Mr. Jokowi!
- ‘It makes us sick’: Rhode Island officials investigate ‘racist and hateful’ signs designed to mimic official notices
- Stock markets: The markets lack conviction
- Isabelle Junot pregnant in a stylish Zara dress
- PM Modi helped evacuate Indian students from Ukraine: Rajnath Singh | India News
- Hollywood writers’ strike will last a long time