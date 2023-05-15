Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clashed early on, says ex-spin doctor

Sign up for the View from Westminster email to receive expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clashed “very early on” during their time in Downing Street, according to the former prime minister’s former press secretary.

Guto Harri said there was constant tension between the two – and claimed Mr Sunak had imposed the surprise tax on the oil and gas giants against Mr Johnson’s wishes.

The former No10 communications chief previously claimed that Mr Johnson had ‘squabbled with King Charles’ over Rwandan politics and called Sue Gray a ‘psychopath’.

Mr Harri continues to promote his new podcast series about his move to No 10, he told the Sunday Telegraph “There were tensions very, very early on” between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak over economic policy.

“In short, Boris basically wanted to give what the party was crying out for, and that explains why Liz Truss won the leadership election,” said the former communications chief – implying that Mr Johnson sounded more like Liz Truss than those of Mr. Sunak.

“Boris wasn’t planning on giving Liz Truss your whole Christmas vacation at once. But less regulation, a few tax cuts, no corporate tax hikes,” he said. he declares.

He didn’t want to collect the random tax. He was actually very keen to see VAT cuts, not just because they reduce the tax burden, but because they show the freedom you have after Brexit.

When asked if Mr Sunak’s windfall tax would force the windfall tax to apply, he replied: “Yeah, overall…I think that’s fair”, Mr Harri said, saying several No 10 figures were against it.

Johnson’s close ally has once again defended his former boss to Partygate, saying the ex-PM has become a “loner” who rarely drinks.

“I think the most perverse thing about all of this is that he’s the last person I know that I would consider a party animal,” he said.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak in 2021 (PA Archive)

“He is much more solitary, he hardly drinks. And yet, this is not currently the perception around the world. A serious journalist asked me a few weeks ago, when he was still well oiled himself: “Is it true that Boris was just pissed and drunk all the time?”

He added: “I think I’ve only been drunk with Boris once, and that was a long, long time ago… But not once in number 10.”

Mr Harri, who joined Downing Street in February 2022, said he felt like he had ‘jumped onto a ship that had a hole below the waterline, with a fire in the galley, a mutinous crew and a discredited captain, which was almost nailed to the mast.

His latest claims come at a time when Mr Sunak faced an onslaught of criticism from his own party, as right-wing Tory MPs expressed anger at the local election results and the decision to cancel plans to abolish European laws to roll back the clock. after Brexit.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel was among those gathered in Bournemouth for the first conference organized by Johnson’s allies in the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO).

Priti Patel of the Conservative Democratic Organization (PENNSYLVANIA)

Ms Patel accused Mr Sunak of overseeing the Tories’ ‘managed decline’, adding: ‘If the mainstream had spent more time with us, listening and engaging, I think it would be fair to say that we hadn’t seen more than 1,000 of them. our friends [at local elections].

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries told the conference: ‘We’re drifting’ and ‘don’t have that inspirational leader and those visionary guidelines for people to come out and vote anymore’.

write in telegraphBrexit lawyer Sir William Cash has urged the Sunak government to change course on the decision to repeal some 600 retained EU laws – instead of the promised 4,000.

But Tobias Ellwood – Conservative leader of the Defense Committee – warned that “there is a tow anchor within our ranks from a right-wing faction that has already shattered any chance of victory in 2024”.

He added: “I say this: if we lose the next general election it won’t be because of our politics, it won’t be the aim of Boris’ party, it will even be the financial irresponsibility of Truss that will be to blame, our downfall will be coming.” inside.”

A source close to Johnson dismissed Mr Harris’ claims, saying: “These reports are simply inaccurate. Boris Johnson has nothing to do with this podcast, was unaware of it and regrets any attempt to report such discussions publicly.