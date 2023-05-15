Wagner chief offered to hand over Russian troop placements to Ukraine, leak says

In late January, as his mercenary forces died by the thousands fighting for the ruined city of Bakhmut, Wagner Group owner Yevgeniy Prigozhin made Ukraine an extraordinary offer.

Prigozhin said that if Ukrainian commanders withdrew their soldiers from the area around Bakhmut, he would give Kiev information about Russian troop positions, which Ukraine could use to attack them. Prigozhin passed the proposal on to his contacts in Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, with whom he maintained secret communications during the war, according to previously unreported U.S. intelligence documents leaked on the platform. Discord group chat.

Prigozhin publicly feuded with Russian military commanders, who he said failed to equip and resupply his forces, which provided vital support to Moscow’s war effort. But he is also an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who may well view Prigozhin’s offer to trade the lives of Wagner fighters for Russian soldiers as treason.

The leaked document does not specify which Russian troop positions Prigozhin offered to disclose.

Two Ukrainian officials confirmed that Prigozhin spoke to Ukraine’s intelligence leadership, known as HUR, on several occasions. An official said Prigozhin extended the offer for Bakhmut more than once, but Kiev rejected it because officials did not trust Prigozhin and believed his proposals might have been dishonest.

A US official also warned that there are similar doubts in Washington about Prigozhin’s intentions. Ukrainian and US officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

In an interview with The Washington Post this month, Zelensky did not confirm contact with Prigozhin. “It’s a matter of [military] intelligence,” he said. The Ukrainian leader also objected to the public release of classified information and said he believed the leaks had benefited Russia.

But there is no debating Prigozhin’s bitter frustration with the fierce fight at Bakhmut. He complained, publicly and privately, that the Russian Defense Ministry failed to give its fighters the ammunition and other resources they needed to succeed. Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine saw some of the bloodiest fighting of the war. Over the past few months, in a back-and-forth movement measured by city blocks, Ukrainian and Russian forces have suffered heavy casualties.

Prigozhin, who has vowed to take control of the city by May 9 in time for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, recently publicly threatened to withdraw his forces from combat.

Other leaked documents reveal that Russian Defense Ministry officials are privately debating how to respond to Prigozhin’s criticism of the army’s performance and his demands for additional resources, which they apparently admitted were not not illegitimate grievances. The documents also speak of a power struggle between Prigozhin and senior officials, including Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

In this tense context, Prigozhin maintained a secret relationship with the Ukrainian intelligence services which, in addition to telephone calls, includes face-to-face meetings with HUR officers in an unspecified country in Africa, a document indicates. Wagner’s forces provide security for several governments on the continent.

Leaked US intelligence shows Prigozhin lamenting the heavy toll the fighting has taken on his own forces and urging Ukraine to hit Russian troops harder.

According to one document, Prigozhin told a Ukrainian intelligence officer that the Russian military was having trouble getting supplies of ammunition. He advised Ukrainian forces to continue their assault on the border of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed, when Russian troop morale was low. The report also referred to other intelligence noting that Prigozhin was aware of the sinking morale of Wagner’s forces and that some of his fighters had been reluctant to be ordered to deploy to the Bakhmut area under heavy fire, for fear of suffering more losses.

The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment on Prigozhin’s communications with Ukraine.

In times of war, it is not uncommon for opposing parties to maintain some form of communication. And the documents do not reveal Prigozhin’s intention to talk to his former enemies in Ukraine. In an interview, a Ukrainian official characterized the contacts in the spirit of “keeping your friends close and your enemies closer”.

The documents also suggest that kyiv suspects, or may know, that the Kremlin is aware of Prigozhin’s communications with Ukrainian intelligence, if not his secret negotiations over Bakhmut.

A document, based on ‘sigint’ – or intercepted communications – says Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrolo Budanov “expected the Russians to use details of Prigozhin’s secret talks with HUR and his meetings with their officers in Africa to pass him off as a Ukrainian agent.” He did not specify whether Budanov suspects that Moscow may already know that Prigozhin is talking to HUR officers.

When informed that US intelligence documents revealed Prigozhin’s communications with Ukrainian intelligence, the mercenary commander seemed to shed some light on the situation. “Yes, of course, I can confirm this information, we have nothing to hide from foreign special services. Budanov and I are still in Africa,” Prigozhin wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

Budanov did not immediately respond to a question about Prigozhin’s offer to disclose Russian troop positions in return for a Ukrainian withdrawal to Bakhmut.

The Washington Post’s Mary Ilyushina contributed reporting from Riga, Latvia.