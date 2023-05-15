Politics
India’s opposition Congress gains a foothold with victory in state elections
NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) – India’s struggling Congress party won elections in a southern state at the weekend, beating expectations and gaining new momentum to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national elections in next year, leading politicians and analysts said.
At the same time, they warned that Saturday’s Congress victory in the state of Karnataka, home to the booming tech hub of Bengaluru, was largely due to local factors.
Modi’s popular strongman image and Hindu polarization strategy, they said, would likely propel his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the upcoming elections in heartland states and across national.
But for the beleaguered opposition party, which won less than 10% of the 545 seats in the lower house of parliament in 2019, the victory allows it to re-establish itself as a political force to be reckoned with in the largest democracy. of the world.
“This is an opportunity for the Congress to improve the efficiency of the state in Karnataka, build a new model of governance and present it to the country,” said Prithvi Datta Chandra Shobhi, a political commentator who teaches at Krea University in southern India.
In the short term, however, he added: “These results have no bearing on the 2024 elections, they do not help us predict what might happen in Karnataka or at the national level with regard to the chances of Congress. .”
The Congress, which fared poorly in Saturday’s mayoral elections in India’s most populous state of northern Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP won all 17 mayoral seats, will then have to do facing elections later this year in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Among its many challenges: resolving internal rivalries, marketing its welfare economics platform, forging strategic alliances with India’s multitude of regional parties and countering the strong messaging power of Modi and the BJP, officials said. analysts.
Congress has governed India for 54 of the 75 years since independence from Britain, but is now at its weakest since Modi took power nationally in 2014.
The party has won just one state election since December 2018, collapsing under the onslaught of BJP Hindu nationalism, the government’s generous social spending, Modi’s popularity and its own leadership vacuum. .
MODI STRONG MAN
The impressive victory in Karnataka, the BJP’s only stronghold in the south and where Modi has been personally invested in the campaign, was touted by Congress officials as the start of his comeback at the national level.
“It’s an amazing start,” said Rajeev Gowda, congressional research officer and former federal lawmaker. “Momentum is building for a fightback… Every state win can help keep the momentum going.”
The core issues of unemployment and inflation that Congress has highlighted in Karnataka, Gowda said, are also critical issues nationwide, especially as India’s economic recovery from the pandemic has been slow. uneven.
Milind Deora, a former federal congress minister, said there was new momentum after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 135-day cross-country march to revive the party, a victory last November in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and now in Karnataka.
“We need to adapt these learnings to each state competing in 2023 and, more importantly, to the legislative elections next year,” he said.
“Nothing is impossible in politics.”
BJP officials, however, countered that the Karnataka outcome was unlikely to be replicated nationwide, especially as Indians tend to differentiate between regional and federal concerns.
A reputable pollster who got the Karnataka results backs the BJP’s view.
Asked by the India Today-Axis poll how they would vote if the Karnataka election had been a national election instead, 10% of respondents shifted to Modi, enough to overturn the result.
“We have to learn from every defeat…but we also have to recognize that we have won three states this year and there are five elections to come,” said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.
“Each of these states has different challenges and we cannot have a common strategy.”
Reporting by YP Rajesh; Additional reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Edmund Klamann
