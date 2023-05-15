Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either split or tense’ over Trump controversies





On Sunday, ‘Christianity Today’ editor Russell Moore said many congregations in the United States were “either divided or tense” following controversies surrounding former President Trump, who is running again. in the White House in 2024.

“I mean, one of the most appalling things about the Trump years is the fact that Donald Trump is at the center of it all. Almost every congregation I know is divided or tense about these kinds of political controversies – policies that come out of the Trump years,” Moore told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Almost every family I know has people who no longer talk to each other about that personality and that character, and I think there’s a lot of people, including conservative evangelicals like me, who look at this and say, ‘ “Are we really going to start over? Haven’t we seen this before? Do we really want to repeat it? And I guess that will be the question for the rest of the year,” Moore said.

Trump, who lost his 2020 re-election bid to President Biden, is running for another four years in the White House in the next presidential race, and has appeared in the polls leading a hypothetical GOP primary pack. .

But the former president is surrounded by a number of legal issues and controversies as he campaigns.

He is the subject of two separate investigations by special counsel as the DOJ investigates his handling of classified documents and his efforts to interfere in the 2020 transfer of power. In New York, he faces criminal charges of falsifying business documents – and was just found guilty of sexual assault and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll.

Some polls indicated support for Trump slipped after New York’s impeachment, and some in his party expressed concerns about how the finding of accountability could impact his 2024 candidacy.

Asked Sunday what he’d like to see from the other 2024 contestants, Moore said he thinks “somebody has to come forward and talk about the importance of character and talk about the importance of having someone. one who can be trusted to have the nuclear codes.”

“I mean, we really need someone to come forward and say, ‘Let’s remember what’s at stake here.’ We’re not just choosing what kind of entertainment we’re going to have for the next six years. We’re talking about the direction of the country. And we’re talking about what our kids see and potentially replicate,” Moore said.

The evangelical leader suggested that “there is fear” among candidates, elected officials and some church officials about it. “Nobody wants to talk about it because they are afraid of what will happen to them. The stakes are too high,” he said.

Evangelicals make up one of Trump’s most favorable demographics and played a key role in his 2016 and 2020 runs – but tensions between the former president and religious leaders have emerged.

Todd asked Moore on Sunday if there was “any circumstance” he could imagine supporting Trump.

“Well, I can’t speak for all evangelicals. I can only speak for myself. And Jesus said, ‘Let your yes be yes and your no be no.’ I will leave my never [be] ever,” Moore said.

