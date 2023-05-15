Indonesian contingent achieves President Joko Widodo’s goal





ruzka.republika.co.id – The Indonesian contingent’s gold medal chests have increased again ahead of the closing two days of SEA Games Cambodia 2023. The Indonesian contingent was able to achieve the goal of 69 gold, 59 silver and 82 bronze medals on Sunday (14/5) at 21:50 WIB. Even be on track to take the top three spots in the medal standings. Maintaining the ranking obtained at the SEA Games in Vietnam two years ago, even if this time around many figures on Indonesian gold mines went unchallenged. Scroll to read Scroll to read “Till today, we have won 69 gold medals according to President Joko Widodo’s goal,” Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) President Raja Sapta Oktohari said during a visit to the country. arena to support the struggles of Indonesian athletes still competing in Phnom Penh. , Cambodia.

Moreover, it is said that success depends on each sport. Of course, this requires the hard work of all athletes, coaches and sports supervisors as well as Indonesian sports stakeholders. Indonesia have confirmed they have won 69 gold medals after weightlifter Juliana Klarisa triumphed in the women’s 55kg category at Taekwondo Hall, Olympic Complex, Phnom Penh on Sunday (14/5). Also donations from several sports such as fin wrestling, tennis, judo, weightlifting and rowing. Earlier, on the same day, the Indonesian women’s basketball team made history for the first time by winning gold. Thanks to this feat, Indonesia moved up to 3rd place in the 2023 SEA Games medal standings by moving Cambodia, which has only won 64 gold medals, to fourth place. I’m still optimistic that Indonesia can win more medals. “I hope that all Indonesian athletes will continue to perform at their best to do their best to sing the Indonesian anthem Raya and raise the red and white flag to the highest level, even if the goal of 60 gold medals has been exceeded,” said Okto, Raja Sapta. Oktohari’s nickname. It was stated that in addition to the gold of Juliana and the women’s basketball team, today Indonesia should add more gold because there are 42 gold medals to be won . Then Monday 40 gold medals and Tuesday 53 gold medals won. Exceeding the goal will be even more perfect if our national football team can win the gold. We will face Thailand in the final on Tuesday, said the 47-year-old president of the Indonesian Olympic Committee. Alluding to some of the obstacles that arose because Cambodia was not ready to host the SEA Games, Okto said that this issue need not be a problem as Cambodia wanted and tried to be a good host. Cambodia’s decision to become the host needs support and appreciation. As an ASEAN country, Indonesia should continue to increase its solidarity with other ASEAN member countries that have the determination to advance this region in various fields, including sports. So far, SEA Games 2023 has gone well. There is no need to exaggerate the shortcomings here and there as Cambodia is very excited to host the SEA Games this time around. We see that the enthusiasm of the Cambodian people is also quite strong, he said.*

