Turkey’s incumbent President Erdogan is rapidly taking the lead in the presidential election, according to the official news agency

ANKARA, Turkey Early returns from Sunday’s Turkish national elections gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a solid lead after around 47% of the ballot boxes were counted, Turkey’s state-run news agency said, while the leaders’ main challenger long-timer disputed the numbers that showed this. dragging.

Erdogan, who ruled NATO-member Turkey as prime minister or president for two decades, won 52.2% of the vote in the partial count, compared to the opposition leader’s 41.9% Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Anadolu Agency reported.

As the election approached, opinion polls had indicated that the increasingly authoritarian Erdogan was trailing his opponent narrowly. The race, which largely centered on national issues such as the economy, civil rights and an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people, appeared to be shaping up to be the toughest re-election bid in the world. Turkish leaders for 20 years.

With partial results showing otherwise, center-left members of Kilicdaroglus, the pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, challenged Anadolus’ figures, saying the state-run agency was biased in favor of Erodgans.

We are ahead, tweeted Kilicdaroglu, 74, who ran as a candidate for a six-party opposition alliance.

The election could hand Erdogan, 69, another five-year term or see him ousted by Kilicdaroglu, who campaigned on a promise to return Turkey to a more democratic path and fix an economy battered by high inflation. and currency devaluation. If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes, the winner will be determined in a second round on May 28.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power after Erdogan’s executive presidency. The opposition has promised to return Turkey’s governance system to parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary polls.

More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million foreign voters, were eligible to vote. This year marks 100 years since the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, but the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly since a 2016 coup attempt. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with alleged links to Gulen and on pro-Kurdish politicians.

Internationally, the elections were seen as a test of a united opposition’s ability to unseat a leader who concentrated nearly all state power in his hands and strove to wield more influence on the world stage.

Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal is due to expire in days and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive.

The war in Ukraine inspired Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership to protect against possible Russian aggression. But Erdogan delayed Sweden’s joining the alliance and demanded concessions, saying the nation was too soft on the US-based cleric’s supporters and members of pro-Kurdish groups that Turkey consider as threats to national security.

Critics argue that the presidents’ authoritarian style is responsible for a painful crisis in the cost of living. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.

Contrary to mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan argues that high interest rates fuel inflation, and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to lower its key rate several times.

The Erdogan government has also been criticized for its allegedly delayed and retarded response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is believed to have exacerbated the losses and misery.

During his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his dominant position in the media to try to win over voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with terrorists, being drunks and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, which he describes as threatening traditional family values ​​in the predominantly Muslim nation.

In a bid to win support from citizens hard hit by inflation, he raised salaries and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s defense and infrastructure projects .

Kilicdaroglus’ six-party National Alliance has pledged to dismantle the system of the executive presidency, restore the independence of the judiciary and central bank, and reverse the crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding in Turkey.

At polling stations, many voters struggled to fold bulky ballot papers on which 24 political parties were vying for seats in parliament and stuff them into envelopes with the ballot for the presidency.

It is important for Turkey. It matters to the people, said Necati Aktuna, a voter in Ankara. I have been voting for 60 years. I have not seen a more important election than this.

We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together, Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara, where his supporters chanted President Kilicdaroglu!

Sinan Ogan, a former academic backed by an anti-immigrant nationalist party, was also a presidential candidate.

In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. Some 3 million people left the quake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new locations.

Erdogan said the vote went smoothly, including in the earthquake-hit provinces.

I hope that once the evenings are counted…there will be a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy, Erdogan said.

In Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived at his polling station early to cast his ballot.

God willing, it will be a democratic election, he said. May it benefit the name of our country.