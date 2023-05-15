‘Meeting with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was fruitful,’ says PM Modi

On May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in the nation’s capital, after which he said his meeting with McMillon was fruitful and they had in-depth discussions on different topics.

Prime Minister Modi also said he was happy to see India emerging as an attractive investment destination.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: Meeting with @Walmart CEO Mr Doug McMillon was fruitful. We had interesting discussions on different topics. Glad to see India emerging as an attractive investment destination.”

Earlier on May 11, McMillon called PM Modi. McMillon took to the microblogging site and wrote: Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for a great conversation. We are striving to export $10 billion a year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skills development and supply chains to make India a global export leader toys, seafood and other goods. »

The visit with the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi reinforces the shared value we bring by working alongside India. Together, we will continue to support the country’s manufacturing growth and create opportunity. – CEO Doug McMillon pic.twitter.com/NYlLAn3WOD — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) May 12, 2023

It should be noted that senior Walmart officials had met with suppliers, traders, beneficiaries, artisans and MSMEs in India earlier this week.

“Walmart is committed to India and we are here for the long term. We are delighted with Indian suppliers and partners who produce quality, affordable and sustainable products for our customers and members around the world. We are proud that our company can support India’s growth by creating jobs, strengthening communities and accelerating India’s progress as a manufacturing destination,” Money control The President and CEO of Walmart Inc reaffirmed the roadmap to strengthen partnerships with Indian communities.

With contributions from the agency.