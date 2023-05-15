Top Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on ‘peace’ mission





BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) – A top Chinese official will begin a tour of Ukraine, Russia and other European cities on Monday on a trip that Beijing says is aimed at discussing a “political settlement” of the Ukrainian crisis. Li Hui, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France and Germany on the multi-day trip, the foreign ministry said on Friday without providing a detailed schedule. . “This visit… bears witness to China’s efforts to promote peace talks and fully demonstrates China’s firm commitment to peace,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. during a daily press briefing. He is the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, and his trip could coincide with the start of a long-awaited counteroffensive by Ukraine to retake seized territory. by Russia. Ukraine is expected to be Li’s first stop on his trip, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order of countries Li will visit. The visit comes weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in late April, during the first talks between the two leaders since the start of the war. Zelenskiy called the call “long and meaningful” on Twitter, while Xi said China would focus on promoting peace, although Beijing’s proposals to end the conflict have drawn some skepticism in West given its ties to Russia. However, several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, have urged Xi to speak with Zelenskiy and play a more active role in restraining Moscow’s actions in a series of visits to the Chinese capital from March. Since February, Beijing has strongly promoted a 12-point proposal for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. But the plan, launched on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, was largely a reiteration of China’s previous lines on the war. He urged both sides to accept gradual de-escalation and warned against the use of nuclear weapons. kyiv has ruled out the idea of ​​any territorial concessions to Russia and said it wants to reclaim every inch of its territory. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and since last year claims to have annexed four other Ukrainian regions, which Moscow now calls Russian land. Throughout the war, China refrained from condemning its strategic ally Moscow or labeling its actions an “invasion”, drawing criticism from European countries and the United States which questioned the credibility of the China as a potential broker in the conflict. Whatever message Li delivers will be carefully considered given Western nations’ unease over Xi’s meeting with his “dear friend” Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, and the two countries’ commitment to a partnership. “without limits” less than three weeks before the invasion. , which Moscow called a “special military operation”. Reporting by Laurie Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

