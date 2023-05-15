The illusion is strong with the Conservatives’ Bring Back Boris gang

Their memories only go back to that fateful night when Boris Johnson hunkered down at number 10 as dozens of his ministers posted their resignation statements on Twitter.

They struggle to remember the events leading up to Johnson’s downfall. They have blocked corruption, lying, and breaking the law from their minds because it is the best way to protect the comforting illusion they have been harboring for so long.

Tired of just mourning their fallen leader, they channeled their right-wing conservative angst into the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), a new pro-Boris grassroots group.

A CDO conference in Bournemouth this weekend included such illustrious participants as Priti Patel, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Rumors had swirled that the big man himself might make an appearance, but Johnson had to look at the guest list and decided the embarrassment of being included in it wasn’t worth the massage to his ego his presence would have. brought.

Priti Patel gave the big speech at the event, which is a bit like throwing a birthday party and deciding whether to leave the catering to your little one.

The former Home Secretary and Johnson loyalist had her sights set on Rishi Sunak, a nice change in her targeting of vulnerable child asylum seekers.

With her brain firmly entrenched in the Bring Back Boris timeline, she blamed Rishi Sunak for all the ills at the party. Patel criticized his party colleagues who removed Johnson from power, saying they turned their backs on the membership and effectively broke that golden thread in terms of democracy from the bottom of the party to the top.

I have never heard of that particular golden thread of democracy that means a party has to blindly support a leader who has behaved so badly. But I guess Patel would know more than me, given that she herself benefited when she escaped punishment after being accused of intimidating a public official.

She blamed the disastrous Tory results in English local elections on the current prime minister. When the results came in, the Tories found they were really in the worst case, losing 48 councils and over 1,000 councillors.

Patel accused the prime minister of presiding over a period of controlled party decline.

Listen, I’m not a fan of Rishi Sunak.

I find his style of children’s television presenter slightly unnerving and his political priorities totally wrong.

He’s disconnected and has clearly been over-promoted. But for Boris superfans, blaming him for those results is a mistake to the point of stupidity.

It’s like setting your own house on fire and then blaming the neighbors for not getting their hoses out fast enough.

The widespread illusion we saw at the CDO conference is a bigger threat to the parties’ general election prospects than Sunak’s incompetence.

Some within the party seem unable to comprehend the extent to which he has lost public trust, even among those who would normally support him.

The Conservatives’ record in government is one of failure. That record was always going to catch up with them in the end, Johnson’s destructive stint in Downing Street only hastening a process that was already underway.

The CDO eccentrics do not understand this. They truly believe that if only their party went more to the right, they would win back the hearts and minds of all the people they left behind during their tenure.

Patel can insist on returning to conservative values ​​all she wants, but she needs to understand that for most people, conservative values ​​have become synonymous with dodgy dealings, inequality, and policies and practices designed to benefit the few. privileged.

The Conservatives are particularly good at getting rid of their leaders, but at the moment the CDO is a fringe movement with no real power and no clear path to reinstalling the Mad King. Even if they somehow managed to topple Sunak and bring their man back to number 10, what do they think would happen next?

Johnson has shown himself to be totally unfit for office.

While some of his colleagues may not have come to terms with this yet, voters have long made up their minds.

It may be true that Sunak is presiding over a period of controlled decline, but with Boris back in charge, that decline would be faster, deeper and more brutal than anything the party can imagine.

His return would give Keir Starmer a parliamentary majority wholly unrepresentative of the Labor leadership’s political prowess or popularity as a leader.

This fact is obvious, but Patel and his ilk will continue their delusion because it is easier than accepting the role they have played and continue to play in the destruction of their party.