VIRAL! President Joko Widodo uses bamboo bikes made by the nation’s children, it turns out he’s the designer





EDUCATION CLICK – During the exercise last Sunday, President Joko Widodo used a bamboo bicycle made by the country’s children, which is currently going viral. President Joko Widodo is proud because this viral bamboo bike is actually the work of his own nation. As seen on the @jokowi Instagram upload, President Joko Widodo is happy to cross the road pedaling a viral bamboo bike made by the country’s children. Read also: LATEST NEWS! PT. Taspen immediately pays 13 salaries to a retired PNS, Read more… This bamboo bicycle bearing the name of Spedagi is very nicely designed by its designer, Singgih Susilo Kartono. According to Singgih Susilo Kartono, he first made this bamboo bike because it had high cholesterol. “I never thought of designing a bicycle. Well, interestingly, one day I had high cholesterol. really shocked this time. Also read: Turns out it’s not Lampung, here are 7 provinces in Indonesia with badly damaged road conditions. Do you have your province? Then I started browsing the internet and discovered that one of the ways was to ride a bicycle. I’m starting to get interested in it, this bike is a simple product, but how come it’s really fun, it can make me go further and make me healthier. I started browsing the internet again and found a bamboo bike, it turns out that many countries have developed it in Europe which has no bamboo in America. Also read: GOOD NEWS! 100 honor rolls will be nominated to become PPPK without test. Check your name here… So when I found that bamboo was plentiful everywhere in our home and I worked with crafts every day, I decided I had to make it.” he said According to him, bamboo, considered weak, cheap and easily damaged, can be made into high-value products. “The idea that we had through this bike proves that we are the fruit of a village which is not considered as advanced as them but we can react well and this is proven by international awards. he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.klikpendidikan.id/news/3588787667/viral-presiden-joko-widodo-gunakan-sepeda-bambu-karya-anak-bangsa-ternyata-ini-desainernya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos