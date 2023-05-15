Chinese Foreign Policy: Beyond Protocol and Alcohol

There are phases in international relations where diplomacy between certain countries is unfortunately reduced to protocol and alcohol. Such phases are never entirely intentional. No well-meaning government does diplomacy just to talk. However, structural limitations appear as strong rocks in the way of reaching reasonable agreements. The Indo-Pacific countries are going through one of these phases when it comes to their negotiations with China.

Diplomacy, in its quintessential sense, is the accommodation of differences through dialogue. Diplomacy works when an overall balance prevails in the international order. Basically, a compromise is imminently possible when the political leaders of all countries intuitively understand and accept their place in the pecking order. However, when a revisionist power is unhappy with the established order, expecting it to be a reasonable negotiator is unwise.

The faltering economic performance of recent years has caused the CCP to rely on the crutch of nationalism to maintain its legitimacy.

The regional order in Asia is constantly changing. China’s proclaimed ambitions to dominate Asia have changed the strategic landscape. Under the successive leadership of Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, Beijing sold the tale of its peaceful rise to the world. China’s skyrocketing growth was in the interest of the West, the story goes. We owe a lot to President Xi Jinping for reminding us that economics and politics are fundamentally linked. Prosperity breeds power. Power protects prosperity.

The Zhongnanhai mandarins calculate that China’s phenomenal economic, political and technological growth has greatly increased the potential benefits and decreased the potential costs for China to seek change in Asia’s strategic landscape. Simply put, Beijing believes that the benefits of a new China-centric Asia outweigh the costs of disrupting the old Asian order. This must be considered before expecting anything substantial in negotiations with China.

Moreover, Xi Jinping’s increased reliance on nationalism at home has complicated the picture. To strengthen his control over the Communist Party of China and party control over China, Xi has betrothed a classic Leninist state to hypernationalism. As a result, terms such as class struggle have long since lost their luster, and national rejuvenation and the Chinese dream have become part of the new lexicon. Moreover, faltering economic performance in recent years has caused the CCP to rely on the crutch of nationalism to maintain its legitimacy. After all, foreign policy is essentially domestic.

Beijing has stirred up disputes with countries from all walks of life, using a technique of outward pointing to strengthen domestic control. China’s claims to swathes of territory in the Himalayas and the South China Sea as historic rights reflect an attitude that treats negotiations as doomsday conclusions. Such claims make it harder for China to compromise or make concessions through diplomacy.

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard speed past a Chinese Coast Guard vessel after conducting a survey at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea on April 23, 2023 (Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images)

Many crafty practitioners who have negotiated with China warn against Beijing’s strategy. First, that Chinese diplomats only enter into agreements that suit their short- or medium-term interests. In other words, the primary purpose of negotiations and treaties for Beijing is to buy time. A precious time that will help China strengthen its overall national power.

China’s posture demonstrates that speaking softly or not, whoever wields the stick dictates the terms.

India painstakingly negotiated a series of border peace and tranquility agreements with China in the 1990s. China sought relatively stable borders with India at a time when Deng’s main priority was to ensure the domestic stability for its economic reforms to bear fruit.

But the power differential between New Delhi and Beijing has widened dramatically over the past decade, and India is once again facing Chinese incursions on its Himalayan borders. Like other major powers, China is also conveniently ignoring agreements it says have lost their relevance. The rules of the World Trade Organization and those of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea are vivid examples of China’s new outlook on international agreements and treaties.

China’s posture demonstrates that speaking softly or not, whoever wields the stick dictates the terms. In an imperfect world, good intentions are just that. Only power recognizes power. Chinese diplomatic strategy since 1949 recognizes this reality.

It might also be useful to consider in this light the ongoing negotiations between China and the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for a code of conduct for the South China Sea. It is not difficult to guess how far such a code of conduct will go to ensure peace and stability in the region while respecting the sovereign rights of all stakeholders. Unfortunately, China’s past behavior does not inspire much confidence. In recent years, Beijing has deployed the tactic of altering the status quo by building military installations and seizing territory.

All Indo-Pacific countries with a stake in a stable Asian geopolitical order could learn from China’s negotiation toolkit. All states that China considers below its league, i.e. all other than the United States, are increasingly aware that their influence on China is only increased by forming coalitions with a balancer. The United States is that balance. As the experts have pointed out, engaging great powers across the spectrum is crucial to not letting any of them take you for granted.

Balancing can also only take one so far. The construction of an overall national power is crucial. The rest is just commentary.