Imran Khan is due to appear in the Lahore High Court on May 15, 2023

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan greet their leader as he arrives at his home in Lahore, Pakistan early Saturday, May 13, 2023. A High Court in Islamabad on Friday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan protection from arrest in a corruption case and ordered his release on bail. | Photo credit: AP

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to appear in the Lahore High Court on Monday in the cases registered against him for burning down the corps commander’s house here and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week.

Khan returned home to Lahore on Saturday after locking himself in the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for hours for fear of further arrest despite being released on bail on Friday. The IHC had granted 70-year-old Khan bail, preventing authorities from arresting him in any cases registered after May 9, and asked him to apply to the Lahore High Court for additional help on May 15.

In the Al Qadir Trust case, in which the National Accountability Bureau arrested the former cricketer-turned-politician on May 9, the IHC granted him two weeks’ bail before his arrest.

The Supreme Court had declared the arrest of Khans at the premises of the IHC illegal and referred the case to the IHC.

“Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to appear before the LHC to seek bail in six cases registered against him in Lahore and other parts of Punjab province after May 9,” he said. said a senior Khans party official. said PTI on Sunday.

He said Khan held a meeting of party leaders (who still managed to evade arrest) at his Zaman Park residence here and discussed the party’s future strategy. His appearance before the LHC was also mentioned.

He said the government and the establishment were desperate to arrest Khan in any frivolous matter.

On May 10, Punjab police accused Khan and hundreds of his party members of attacking and burning down the corps commander’s house in Lahore, in addition to registering five other FIRs against him for inciting his followers to attack and damage government buildings and military installations.

Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been charged with murder, terrorism and 20 other heinous offenses for attacking the senior military commander’s house known as ‘Jinnah House’ in Lahore Cantonment last Tuesday. .

Khan’s arrest on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers at IHC premises sparked unrest in Pakistan that continued until Friday and left several people dead and dozens of military and state facilities destroyed by protesters.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar told a press conference on Sunday that more than 3,500 people had been arrested in Punjab province for their involvement in the violence that erupted after the arrest of Khan. He said most of them will be tried in anti-terrorism courts.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

