London’s plan is out Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about possible crackdown and ban on PTI by Gov. Shehbaz Sharif





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Monday that the Shehbaz Sharif government’s London plan to put his wife Bushra in jail and use a sedition law to keep inside for the next ten years is outside.

In a series of tweets, the PTI chief wrote: So now the full London plan is out. Under the guise of violence while I was inside the prison, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra in jail and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years.”

He further added: “Then will follow a complete crackdown on all that remains of the leaders and workers of the PTI. And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party in Pakistan. (Just like they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan)”

Notably, Shehbaz Sharif earlier decided to extend his stay for one more day on the directives of Pakistani Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London when he traveled to the coronation of King Charles.

The PTI leader also alleged that the Shehbaz government would suspend internet services and ban social media.

“To ensure that there is no public backlash, they have done two things. First, deliberate terror is unleashed not only on PTI workers, but also on ordinary citizens. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled. And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social networks (which are only partially open),” he wrote.

Khan is also likely to appear in the Lahore High Court on Monday in the cases registered against him for burning down the corps commander’s house and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week.

The ex-prime minister further alleged that homes were being broken into and police were shamelessly abusing the women in the homes.

“Never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated like these criminals. This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people will not won’t come out.”

He also spoke about the protest demonstration by the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, which is due to be held outside the Supreme Court on Monday, he said: “The JEWISH drama unfolding in front of the SC tomorrow will not has only one goal, to impress the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he does not deliver a verdict according to the constitution.”

He added that Pakistan had already witnessed such a brazen attack on the Supreme Court when in 1997 PMLN thugs physically attacked it and removed one of the most respected chief justices. , Sajjad Ali Shah.

Khan said he will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi to the last drop of his blood as for him death is better than being enslaved by an assortment of crooks in a message to Pakistani citizens.

