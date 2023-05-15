Trump News Today: Donald Trump Forgets About Melania In Bizarre Mother’s Day Post Attacking Parents Of His Top Enemies





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

On Sunday, Donald Trump posted a strangely worded Mother’s Day message attacking the parents of his arch-haters as he rushed to stick it on radical leftist fascists.

While other former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama took the opportunity to praise their wives, Mr Trump made no mention of Melania, mother of his youngest son Barron.

Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, especially to the mothers, wives and lovers of radical leftist Fascists, Marxists and Communists who are doing everything in their power to destroy and annihilate our great country, he wrote on Truth Social .

Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs nicer, sweeter, gentler, and most importantly, smarter, so we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Previously, Mr Trump had been criticized for his last-minute decision to call off a rally in Iowa citing tornado warnings, while his potential Republican nomination rival Ron DeSantis continued his voter education in the state.

A GOP strategist speculated on CNN that Mr. Trump was worried about drawing a smaller crowd than Mr. DeSantis.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1684132653Ted Lasso “Completely Different” Before Donald Trump’s Presidency

The Emmy-winning show’s titular character, Ted Lasso, was initially belligerent, says its creator Jason Sudeikis.

But the 2016 election and the rise of Donald Trump changed the way the character was written to become an extremely optimistic football manager, he told the Guardian.

It was the culture we lived in, Sudeikis said, explaining the decision to walk away from an unpleasant track. I’m not very active online, and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator.

Jason Sudeikis at the Ted Lasso Season 3 Photocall at Battersea Power Station on April 28, 2023 in London, England

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

I was like, OK, that’s silly, and then what he unlocked in people, I hated that people weren’t listening to each other, he continued. Things have become very binary, and I don’t think that’s how the world works. And, as a new parent, we had our son Otis in 2014, it was like, Boy, I don’t want to add to that.

Yeah, I just didn’t want to represent him.

The show won 11 Primetime Emmys in its first two seasons

Namita Singh15 May 2023 07:37

1684130820Ron DeSantis takes on shadow Donald Trump in Iowa swing

Ron DeSantis was in Iowa on Saturday and found himself in the spotlight thanks to a last-minute decision by former President Donald Trump to cancel his own rally in the state capitol.

The Florida governor was in and around the city of Des Moines over the weekend, just blocks from where the former president was originally scheduled to speak, chatting with supporters and chatting with local Republican groups, a clear indication of his plans to run for president in 2024 or in the future.

Mr. DeSantiss’ visit was once set to be challenged by the former president’s arrival, but Mr. Trump cited severe weather in the Midwest during a last-minute cancellation Saturday afternoon.

John Bowden takes a look at the good day for governors after weeks of bad headlines:

John Bowden15 May 2023 07:07

1684128633DeSantis takes veiled shots at Trump at rally in Iowa

Ron DeSantis was campaigning in Iowa on Saturday and found himself in the spotlight thanks to a last-minute decision by former President Donald Trump to cancel his own rally in the state capitol.

Mr Trumps team said he pulled out due to severe weather and tornado warnings. Addressing a crowd a few blocks from where the former president was originally scheduled to speak, Mr. DeSantis apparently took a swipe at Mr. Trump.

During his speech, Mr. DeSantis also criticized the recent electoral record of the Republican parties with Mr. Trump at its head, without naming him directly. We must reject the culture of defeat that has impacted our party in recent years, he said.

The time for excuses is over. If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or other side issues, then I think the Democrats are still going to beat us.

Namita Singh15 May 2023 06:30

1684127220Trump’s sexual assault verdict marks a rare moment of accountability. And women notice

This week, jurors in a civil case in New York said they believe Trump sexually assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room in the 1990s, making him the first U.S. president to be held accountable by a jury in a sexual battery case. The panel awarded him $5 million in damages.

The verdict, a rare moment of accountability for a former president and powerful men like him, comes as women across the United States reflect on the cultural landscape amid vast threats to their hard-earned progress, including the loss of Hillary Clinton faced Trump in 2016, the Supreme Court’s repeal of abortion rights last year, and the uneven success of the #MeToo movement.

A researcher says this verdict comes at an ambiguous time for American women.

Read more in The Independent

John Bowden15 May 2023 06:07

1684125021Ivanka Trump remembers her late mother on the first Mother’s Day since her death

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to remember her late mother Ivana yesterday on Mother’s Day.

On the first Mother’s Day after my mother’s passing, I save room for my mother’s fond memories while cherishing the privilege of being the mother of my three amazing children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, a- she wrote, as she shared a series of throwback photos of her mother.

Sending so much love to all the superhuman moms out there, she added. Happy Mother’s Day!

Ivana Trump, 73, died last year in July at her New York home.

Namita Singh15 May 2023 05:30

1684123200Trump shares bizarre Mother’s Day post

As the United States marked Mother’s Day yesterday, Donald Trump posted a strangely worded message celebrating mothers, especially those of his arch enemies.

Perhaps in his haste to stick with radical left fascists, he failed to mention his wife, Melania, mother of his youngest son, Barron.

The former president wrote on Truth Social: Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, especially to the mothers, wives and lovers of radical left fascists, Marxists and communists who are doing everything in their power to destroy and obliterate our great country. .

He continued: Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs nicer, sweeter, gentler, and most importantly, smarter, so we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Namita Singh15 May 2023 05:00

1684121421Rick Perry hasn’t given up on running in the 2024 election

Rick Perry said on Sunday he hadn’t given up on running for president in 2024, adding there was plenty of time for that decision.

The former energy secretary said he was still trying to figure out in his mind whether Donald Trump should be the Republican nominee.

He could hear me calling him names again, Mr. Perry told CNN, referring to the clashes between him and Mr. Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Senator Rick Perry leaves the Senate floor after the adjournment of President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on January 24, 2020 in Washington, DC

(Getty Images)

If you remember, I didn’t announce the presidency in 2011 until August, so we have plenty of time.

He didn’t give an explicit answer on whether he plans to run next year. It’s early in the process, I think, for all of us to sit down and say, I’m for this person or that person, Perry said.

It’s definitely something I haven’t taken off the table, but the odds of it happening are probably a bit slim. There’s plenty of time left, so let’s see how it all works out.

Namita Singh15 May 2023 04:30

1684119646GOP strategist says Trump may have canceled event over fears of crowd size DeSantiss

A conservative CNN commentator who previously worked in Bush’s second White House speculated on Sunday that Donald Trump canceled his rally in Iowa not for fear of storms, as he had publicly indicated, but rather because that the former president wasn’t sure he could draw a larger crowd in the state than Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and likely 2024 GOP nominee.

Some people say it was because of the weather. Other people say it was because he was not able to attract a large crowd. I don’t know what the truth is, Jennings said.

It’s a theory that would likely infuriate the former president, but is notable because Mr. DeSantis went ahead with his events in Iowa on Saturday despite the weather, likely in an effort to support that very narrative.

John Bowden15 May 2023 04:00

1684116046Anderson Cooper tells viewers they have every right to never watch CNN over Trump’s town hall again

Following CNN’s controversial and much-criticized town hall featuring Donald Trump, one of the network’s top hosts, Anderson Cooper, addressed the backlash and attempted to justify the event.

City Hall featured Mr. Trump in a moderate discussion with CNN host Kaitlan Collins, during which he made numerous false claims, advanced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and promised to pardon Capitol rioters charged with crimes for their part in the attempted two-year insurrection. There is.

Cooper opened up on his show, Anderson Cooper 360, by addressing the town hall and the backlash it received.

John Bowden15 May 2023 03:00

1684112446Leaked Dominion texts show Tucker Carlson wanted to start threatening Fox News staff for criticizing Trump

Tucker Carlson discussed trying to steer Fox News’ top management in a more pro-Trump direction and threatening colleagues who didn’t follow his vision after the 2020 election, according to text messages obtained as part of of the now settled defamation of Dominion Voting Systems. case against the network.

It’s the latest blow to network news as the fallout from that lawsuit that was settled for $787 million continues.

John Bowden15 May 2023 02:00

