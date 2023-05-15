Lord Frost confirms his candidacy to become Conservative MP | Conservatives

Boris Johnson’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost has confirmed his candidacy to become an MP, with his name on the list of Tory candidates for the next general election.

Lord Frost had previously suggested he was prepared to give up his peerage in the hope of securing a seat in the House of Commons, but only if he could guarantee a secure constituency.

On Sunday, he confirmed that Tory officials had accepted his candidacy to join the party’s candidate list, but said he was not yet tied to a specific seat.

He said in a statement: I am grateful to the party authorities for accepting my candidacy as a potential Conservative candidate for the House of Commons, the center of our national political life.

I have not yet applied for a seat and am considering my next steps. In the meantime, I look forward to campaigning for the party and for Conservative principles in the months ahead.

Frost was an ally of Johnson before stepping down as minister in December 2021, after making clear his frustrations over tax hikes and the B government’s Covid policy to reintroduce some mandatory measures in winter 2021.