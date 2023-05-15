Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans are due to take on SunRisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 14. It promises to be an interesting game especially for the SunRisers Hyderabad as they have to win all of their remaining games and then pray a whole host of other results will fall their way in order to stay in playoff contention.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans come into this match after losing to Mumbai Indians. They need a win to break into the top 2, but need to be wary, especially after their loss in the previous game. The bowlers need to be better and the higher order met a rare setback against the Mumbai Indians.

Conditions in Ahmedabad could help the stroke makers, both sides bowling offense will be under watch.

Where will the match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans hosted Lucknow Super Giants in the last IPL game in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans put in a dominating performance with the bat and posted 227 runs. Lucknow was then limited to 171 for 7 in their 20 overs.

What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL?

Narendra Modi’s average first innings score is 165.

Head-to-head record between GT and SRH

Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad have faced each other only twice in the IPL. Both teams won 1 game each.

GT vs SRH Overview Report

Narendra Modi’s pitch should help stroke makers as well as fast bowlers who hit the deck and are looking to extract the rebound. Dew will be a factor and conditions will be easier to hit in the later stages of the game.

Weather report

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be good on May 15. The temperature is expected to be around 36°C on match day with 41% humidity and a wind speed of 18km/h. There is no chance of rain during the game.