Politics
Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report (Photo credit: Sportzpics)
Check here the weather forecast, rain forecast and more for the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans are due to take on SunRisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 14. It promises to be an interesting game especially for the SunRisers Hyderabad as they have to win all of their remaining games and then pray a whole host of other results will fall their way in order to stay in playoff contention.
READ ALSO | Sachin TendulkarsFunny Dig at Artificial Intelligence on Instagramas Cricketing Legend Celebrates Mother’s Day
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans come into this match after losing to Mumbai Indians. They need a win to break into the top 2, but need to be wary, especially after their loss in the previous game. The bowlers need to be better and the higher order met a rare setback against the Mumbai Indians.
Conditions in Ahmedabad could help the stroke makers, both sides bowling offense will be under watch.
Where will the match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad be played?
The match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
Gujarat Titans hosted Lucknow Super Giants in the last IPL game in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans put in a dominating performance with the bat and posted 227 runs. Lucknow was then limited to 171 for 7 in their 20 overs.
What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL?
Narendra Modi’s average first innings score is 165.
Head-to-head record between GT and SRH
Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad have faced each other only twice in the IPL. Both teams won 1 game each.
GT vs SRH Overview Report
Narendra Modi’s pitch should help stroke makers as well as fast bowlers who hit the deck and are looking to extract the rebound. Dew will be a factor and conditions will be easier to hit in the later stages of the game.
Weather report
The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be good on May 15. The temperature is expected to be around 36°C on match day with 41% humidity and a wind speed of 18km/h. There is no chance of rain during the game.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/gt-vs-srh-weather-forecast-ipl-2023-narendra-modi-stadium-pitch-report-rain-prediction-7813957.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PTI to file FIR against NAB and Rangers for Imran Khan kidnapping
- Saint Anselme responds to Trump, public response at town hall
- Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
- Lord Frost confirms his candidacy to become Conservative MP | Conservatives
- The stock market is expected to open a little lower on weak US data, here are the top stocks to watch
- What is Google Help Me Write and how do I use it?
- Global Changemakers Raise Funds for Türkiye Earthquake Relief | Nebraska today
- A Chinese official will visit Ukraine and Russia in hopes of starting talks.
- Zimbabwean cricketing legend Heath Streak battles cancer: undergoing treatment in South Africa
- DFC sees the opening of 15 new world-renowned brands
- Resource Tech Accelerator Acquires 20 METS Startups
- Zakaria warned how Putin’s regime could look worse in Russia