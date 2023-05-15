Saint Anselme responds to Trump, public response at town hall





Saint Anselm responded to controversial moments during former President Donald Trump’s town hall event on campus. CNN correspondent Kaitlin Collins asked Trump about his response to the civil trial verdict in New York regarding a rape allegation made by columnist E. Jean Carroll, what followed was denial and laughter from the crowd. A Manhattan jury has found that you sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll and defamed her. You denied that. But how do you respond to voters who say that disqualifies you from being president? Collins asked. “Well, there aren’t many because my poll numbers just came out and they went up,” Trump said. Trump went on to say he didn’t know who she was. The college was deeply troubled by former presidents remarks regarding the civil lawsuit with a finding that he was responsible for sexual assault, Saint Anselm said in a statement.The college does not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind, including assault violence, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual harassment if other candidates apply to Saint Anselme.

GOFFSTOWN, NH —

Saint Anselm responded to the controversial moments during former President Donald Trump’s town hall event on campus.

CNN correspondent Kaitlin Collins asked Trump about his response to the civil trial verdict in New York over a rape allegation made by columnist E. Jean Carroll, what followed was denial and laughter from the crowd .

A Manhattan jury has found you sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll and defamed her. You denied that. But how do you respond to voters who say that disqualifies you from being president? Collins asked.

“Well, there aren’t too many because my poll numbers just came out and they went up,” Trump said.

Trump went on to say he didn’t know who she was.

The college was deeply troubled by the former presidents’ remarks regarding the civil lawsuit with a finding that he was responsible for sexual assault, Saint Anselm said in a statement. “Equally disturbing was the reaction from the public, almost all of whom were not members of the Saint-Anselme community, with laughter. The college does not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind, including sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual harassment.”

The college answered further questions about the event, including how the audience was chosen, why the event was held there, and whether any other contestants are coming to Saint Anselm.

