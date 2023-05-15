PTI to file FIR against NAB and Rangers for Imran Khan kidnapping





Police officers escort former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the High Court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. AFP

In a strong reaction, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Sunday the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the kidnapping of its president Imran Khan at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad. on May 9, according to a statement released by the opposition party.

Rangers staff had arrested the ousted prime minister who was removed from office by a no-confidence vote in April last year in the Al-Qadir Trust case as he acted on the mandate of the anti watchdogs -corruption.

A meeting of the party’s central leadership on Sunday led by Khan strongly condemned the kidnapping of the PTI leader and said a high-level Supreme Court commission would be formed to investigate the killings of citizens on May 9 and the attempts to create anarchy in the country.

Violent protests erupted in different parts of the country soon after the PTI chairman was arrested by Rangers personnel.

At least 10 people were killed and dozens more were injured during the protests that lasted several days, with internet services across the country remaining suspended since then.

After partisans attacked military installations, the army says May 9, the day chaos gripped the nation after Khan’s arrest, would go down in history as a ‘dark chapter’ .

The PTI also announced the recording of cases of killings of unarmed citizens during peaceful protests. Home Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Guardian and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ministers Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan Police Officers including IGs and others will be appointed in the FIRs, the report reads. communicated.

Punjab’s caretaker government has no legal or constitutional justification to continue as the Supreme Court deadline (May 14) for holding elections in the province expired today, PTI said and called it murder of the Constitution.

The PTI has urged relevant authorities to launch an investigation into a “pre-planned” strategy to create lawlessness during peaceful protests by party workers and incidents of shooting at citizens.

The meeting also expressed serious concerns over the “handover” of Islamabad’s red zone to the private militia of a party allied with the government, referring to the key ally of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) whose leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday (today).

In its statement, the PTI pledged to respond to efforts by the ruling alliance to blackmail the Supreme Court or prevent it from carrying out its constitutional duties with the force of the people.

On Friday, the PDM announced the organization of a peaceful sit-in outside the SC in Islamabad on May 15 against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for facilitating and giving VIP protocol to Imran Khan.

Free, fair and immediate general elections are the only solution to national stability, political and economic crisis [being faced by the country]”, he added.

