Jokowi emphasizes the agricultural census every 10 years: too long! DW 15.05.2023





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hinted at an agricultural census held once every 10 years. Jokowi said the census took too long and did not meet the latest requirements. “It was last implemented 10 years ago, sir. In my opinion, over time it has changed every year. The decision is still using data from 10 years ago,” Jokowi said. at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, on Monday (05/15). Jokowi said the agricultural census should take place every 5 years. Thus, the government can issue policies based on the latest data. “It should be every 5 years, the cost is also not high, how much is it maybe 3 trillion but it is important. How do I decide on a policy if the data is not accurate and the most updated, the newest,” Jokowi said. Jokowi supports the implementation of the 2023 agricultural census. He wants the data to be really accurate so that the government releases targeted policies. “Once again, I support the implementation of the 2023 agricultural census so that this census truly produces the most recent, accurate and reliable data and this agricultural census concerns agriculture, plantations, livestock, fisheries and forestry,” Jokowi said. Jokowi is concerned about the accuracy of the data President Joko Widodo also referred to the accuracy of the data during his remarks when declaring the implementation of the agricultural census. Jokowi said the government often sleeps too long on data accuracy. “We know that to produce the right policy we need accurate data, we often lack that here,” Jokowi said. Jokowi gave an example regarding the need for fertilizer for farmers. He said the data was often inaccurate and unprepared. “How much of our agricultural land needs how much fertilizer, often the data is not ready and accurate, why is this agricultural census being carried out, this sector involves the lives of many people, so policy accuracy is necessary and policy accuracy requires data accuracy,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said the problems on the ground could be solved if the data pocketed by the government was very accurate. According to Jokowi, the problem will be solved and there will be no complaints. “If we decided on subsidized fertilizer, say 9 tons 9 million tons, it’s based on the data to decide that, but on the ground, many farmers are shouting that there is no fertilizer. Maybe the supply is lacking, it is unlikely that the distribution is incorrect, but if the data is accurate, very easy, oh yes, not 9 million tons but 13 million tons, for example, have been achieved , no complaints,” Jokowi said. (Ha) Read more on: Detik News Jokowi emphasizes the agricultural census every 10 years: too long! Jokowi takes care of the accuracy of data during agricultural censuses: we often neglect

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/id/jokowi-soroti-sensus-pertanian-10-tahun-sekali-kelamaan/a-65623502 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos