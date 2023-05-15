As Erdogan’s votes plummet, Turkey appears to be heading for a presidential runoff





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s presidential elections appeared to be heading for a runoff on Monday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led his country with a firm grip for 20 years, outpacing his main challenger but falling short of the necessary votes for an outright victory.

While the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad are still being counted, results from the official Anadolu news agency showed Erdogan with 49.3% of the vote, with his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu garnering 45%.

Erdogan, 69, told supporters in the early hours of Monday he could still win. He did, however, say he would respect the nations’ decision if the race ends in a second round on May 28. The vote was closely watched to see whether the strategically located NATO country, which has a Black Sea coast to the north and neighbors Iran, Iraq and Syria to the south, remains under control of the increasingly authoritarian president or can embark on a more democratic course envisioned by Kilicdaroglu. Opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s vote had given Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, a slight lead over Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003 . Kilicdaroglu looked hopeful for a second-round win. We will absolutely win the second round…and bring democracy, said Kilicdaroglu, 74, saying Erdogan had lost the trust of a nation that is now demanding change. This year’s elections took place against a backdrop of economic turbulence, a cost of living crisis and an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people. Western nations and foreign investors are also awaiting the outcome due to Erdogan’s unorthodox leadership on the economy and often mercurial but successful efforts to put Turkey at the center of international negotiations. As in previous years, Erdogan has waged a highly controversial campaign in his bid to extend his rule to a third decade. He portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had received support from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, colluding with terrorists and supporting what he called deviant LGBTQ rights. In a bid to woo voters hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing the defense industry and infrastructure projects of the Turkey. Kilicdaroglu, for his part, campaigned on a promise to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding, as well as fix an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation. Election results showed Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party must also retain its majority in the 600-seat parliament, although the assembly lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country’s system of governance into a narrow executive presidency. passed in 2017. The Anadolu news agency said Erdogan’s ruling party alliance hovered around 49.3%, while the Kilicdaroglus Nation Alliance had around 35.2% and support for a pro -Kurdish exceeded 10%. The fact that the election results have not been finalized does not change the fact that the nation chose us, Erdogan said. More than 64 million people, including foreign voters, were eligible to vote and almost 89% voted. This year marks 100 years since the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, although the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly over the years and especially since a coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan blamed the coup’s failure state to supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with suspected links to Gulen and pro-Kurdish politicians. Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal, which is being implemented by a center based in Istanbul, is due to expire in days, and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive. But Erdogan also delayed Sweden’s quest to join NATO, saying the nation has been too soft on the US-based cleric’s supporters and members of pro-Kurdish groups that Turkey sees as threats to national security. Critics argue that the presidents’ authoritarian style is responsible for a painful crisis in the cost of living. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol. Contrary to mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan argues that high interest rates fuel inflation and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to lower its key rate several times. The Erdogan government has also been criticized for its allegedly delayed and retarded response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is thought to have exacerbated the losses and misery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ourmidland.com/news/world/article/as-erdogan-s-votes-dip-turkey-seen-headed-to-a-18099215.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos