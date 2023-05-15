Citing Jokowi’s statement, Prabowo records the results of Volunteer Musra





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Volunteers Group completed popular consultation or Musra in Istora Senayan, GBK, yesterday. Minister of Defense and President of the Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto recorded the results of Jokowi’s volunteer, Musra. “In accordance with the initiative of the People’s Assembly or Musra led by the supporters of President Joko Widodo, we, the Gerindra party, deem it necessary to discuss widely with the public the upcoming national agenda, welfare programs people and national leadership ahead of the 2024 general assembly elections,” Prabowo said in a video uploaded by Waketum Gerindra Habiburokhman on Instagram, Monday (5/15/2023). Prabowo is one of the presidential candidates (candidates) as a result of Musra meeting of Jokowi volunteers. Prabowo then quoted Jokowi’s statement regarding Musra and was ready to record the results that emerged from the event. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “The People’s Assembly, as President Joko Widodo said, is an instrument of people’s democracy. This is why we recorded the results of the Musra from province to province,” said Prabowo. “Musra is an important record in the pursuit of economic growth that is inclusive, sustainable and benefits all levels of society,” he added. Prabowo appreciated the results of Jokowi volunteer Musra. Prabowo invites us to work together to create a better Indonesia in the future. “As the General Chairman of Gerindra Party, Greater Indonesia Movement Party, I am Prabowo Subianto, expressing my highest appreciation and appreciation for Musra’s hard work. Together, we will create a fairer and more prosperous future for Indonesia which continues to progress,” said Prabowo. . President Jokowi has indeed declared that Musra is an instrument of democracy. Jokowi said the people have an important role to play in determining the future of Indonesia. “Indeed, it is also necessary to know that according to the law it is the party or the coalition of parties which carries it. However, at the time of the vote it is the people. Musra is an instrument of democracy. Musra raises leaders who are loved by the people,” Jokowi said during a speech at Bandung City Musra on Sunday (28/8/2022). Watch the video ‘Jokowi’s response after receiving recommendations for 3 names for presidential candidates’:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (fig/imk)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/pemilu/d-6720945/kutip-pernyataan-jokowi-prabowo-catat-hasil-hasil-musra-relawan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos