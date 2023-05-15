Johnson loyalists risk taking the Tories with them

Boris Johnson

If things had gone as the Bring Back Boris campaign had wished, then Rishi Sunak would have resigned by now in abject shame at the local election results, and Boris Johnson would once again be party leader and Prime Minister, by acclamation. They were hoping for the biggest comeback since Lazarus. A few months ago, that sounded pretty much plausible. After Johnson’s restoration, so the dream is gone, there would be a contrived vote in the House of Commons to overrule the ‘kangaroo court’ select committee in Johnson lying in parliament, and the Tories would be catapulted into a 10 lead. points on Labor, a fifth term, and all would be well again in our cakeist unicorn kingdom. Things didn’t quite go that way, and the current conference in Bournemouth of the so-called Conservative Democratic Organisation, or CDO, demonstrates not just how strong the Boris cult is these days , but how quickly he marginalized himself. Marginalized from power at the moment, but with immense capacity to cause trouble now and in the future as the party stumbles towards historic defeat.

Since the primary effect of the CDO is to demonstrate to a bewildered public precisely how hopelessly messy, divided and confused our ruling party is, the group should more accurately be called the “Democratic Conservative Disorganization”, such is its power. to create more chaos. at a time when the current administration is very visibly falling apart anyway. That said, things could have been even worse for Sunak and his embattled gang at the top of the party had Johnson himself run, as has been widely rumored. But the second coming has obviously been postponed. So they settled for Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel. That’s right, the usual suspects. As my colleague John Rentoul has pointed out, the publicity material for the CDO conference, i.e. the Bring Back Boris rally, “looks like a Christian event in a stadium preparing for the Rapture.” There’s definitely a cult, millennial vibe to this set.

It is as if they know their world is about to end, but sooner or later the Messiah will return to gather them into his bosom and once again part the red wall as he leads them through the desert to the promised land. Except of course, to borrow a famous phrase, Johnson is not the Messiah; he is a very naughty boy.

Indeed, it was his very wickedness that led his government to crumble under his feet within days and his miserable downfall last July (although it now feels like the last century).

As part of the rather desperate campaign to resurrect Johnson ahead of the election, the CDO high priests spend a lot of time polishing the classic myth of “stab in the back” betrayal. It’s as if Johnson’s own government, with a few exceptions, was made up of Judas, like the ‘serpent’ Sunak (boo!), and, uh, about 60 of Johnson’s serving ministers who resigned en masse. Johnson, in the classic betrayal mythos, was supposed to be popular when he was let down – but he wasn’t, as polls, local elections and by-elections at the time proved. Johnson was clearly an asset in 2019, reviving the 2016 referendum with a divided opposition, but that was a different world. In 2022 he was an increasingly embarrassing responsibility, after Partygate, the economic downturn, the emerging disaster of Brexit, the daily scandals and the cases Owen Paterson and Chris Pincher ridiculed him and the colleagues he has sent to defend it in the media.

Granted, Johnson still looks Churchillian next to Liz Truss, who dug new depths with her Titanic mini-budget, but that doesn’t mean he would now be a vote winner. Yet the idea persists in the Boris cult and revivalist meetings such as the CDO conference, that Tory MPs dumped him out of sheer panic. Or, as Johnson put it when he stood outside Downing Street to announce his resignation, “when the herd moves, it moves”. Johnson never accepted that he ever did anything wrong, so why should his followers do it?