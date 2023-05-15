Imran Khan calls for an independent investigation into the riots that broke out after his arrest





New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded an independent investigation into the riots that took place on May 9 in which clashes broke out in several places in the country and the home of a senior army commander was looted, Dawn reported.

In a speech he gave after obtaining a waiver from the high court in Islamabad, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said he was well aware of the elements that wanted to create tension and take advantage of the atmosphere thus created. He alleged that at the request of these elements, only several senior leaders of his party as well as 35,000 workers were imprisoned.

He also accused men in civilian clothes of joining the PTI demonstrators only to provoke them on May 9.

He alleged that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a corruption complaint against him and his wife without any evidence and called it unscrupulous and shameless.

Khan alleged that his country’s military behaved like a political party and therefore should form a formal political group instead. Commenting on the allegations by ISPR, a unit of the Pakistani army, Khan said his spokesman was not even born when he played for Pakistan.

I have kept the flag of Pakistan high all over the world, the former cricketer said. The ISPR has never made such a statement. You should be ashamed. You got into politics. Why don’t you make a [political] party, he added. Khan also said that no political party could be eliminated by intimidation or imprisonment.

Khan said that, in accordance with the rights granted in the country’s constitution, he was well within his rights to file a complaint against who he believed facilitated the attacks on him. He was responding to ISPR comments that he had made baseless allegations.

He said his party would no longer accept slavery and would continue jihad to win Haqeeqi Azadi. Khan expressed his grief over the deaths of dozens of members of his party and said: We will visit the families of all those who have been killed and injured and raise money to help them in the long term.

