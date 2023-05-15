5 moments that defined Trump’s record on immigration





When Donald J. Trump became president, he immediately set about changing the country’s immigration system, including a travel ban that primarily affected countries with large Muslim populations and sweeping changes to the southern border.

Since leaving office, Mr Trump has attacked his successor’s record on immigration. President Biden did not counter Mr. Trump’s approach as some immigration advocates had hoped and relied on deterrence as other presidents have. Yet, in comparison to Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden has not used cruelty and fear as a cudgel.

This was one of the pillars of Trump’s approach to immigration: deterrence through cruelty. Here are five highlights from Mr. Overrides immigration and border policies.

Mr Trump began his presidency by signing an executive order to restrict travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days. The order, with few exceptions, affected travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. He also suspended the resettlement of Syrian refugees to the United States.

The travel ban caused instant chaos. Airports were congested with travelers who had flown in at the time the order was signed and had no way of entering the country. Lawyers sued and the case went to the Supreme Court, which upheld the policy in a 2018 ruling. The administration has issued additional travel bans over time, removing or adding restrictions. countries, including several African countries, often using terrorist activities as justification.

The border wall

In 2017, Mr Trump began to focus on one of his earliest campaign promises by building a physical wall along the US-Mexico border. The idea was originally suggested by a Trump campaign aide, Sam Nunberg, as a cheat sheet to urge the candidate to remember to mention immigration in his speeches. But it soon became a rallying cry at his events.

You know, if it gets a little boring, if I see people start thinking, maybe leaving, Mr. Trump told the New York Times editorial board during the 2016 campaign, I can kind of say to the public, I simply say: We will build the wall! And they go crazy.

Mr. Trump had a series of extreme designs for the wall. He wanted spikes on top, black paint to burn the hands of immigrants trying to climb it, maybe a ditch at the bottom. He wanted it to be 30 feet tall. He asked at one point if migrants could be shot in the legs to slow them down. Assistants ignored these suggestions.

In the end, construction of the wall was entangled in a partial government shutdown and the money for it was not apportioned by Congress. Mr Trump has vowed to make the wall happen himself through the executive branch. Less than 500 miles of barrier, at an estimated cost of $15 billion, have been built, a fact that some Republican critics of Mr. Trumps privately point to as a weakness. Almost all of those 500 miles were in areas where there were already dilapidated barriers.

Family separation

In 2018, Mr. Trump and Jeff Sessions, the hardline anti-immigration former senator who was attorney general at the time, frequently chided his cabinet secretaries over the number of illegal border crossings that still occurred. But the administration had a new deterrence plan.

We must abduct the children, Sessions told other officials, crafting a new form of zero tolerance. The policy involved separating children and their carers who had crossed the border and prosecuting adults. According to the notes of one of those present at the meeting, Mr. Sessions’ message was: if you care about the kids, don’t bring them. I will not grant amnesty to people who have children.

The result of the policy: images and stories of children torn from their parents’ arms, crying and traumatized. Mr. Trump finally ended his own administrative policy by executive order in 2018, amid widespread outcry and intense media coverage, but in a town hall on CNN last week he said that he would restore politics if elected in 2024.

Additionally, Mr. Trump has at times seemed interested in preserving aspects of the Obama-era program known as DACA, under which people brought to the United States as young people escaped deportation, a program he had promised to end as a candidate. . But he allowed Mr. Sessions to announce his demise, and the case was stalled in court for years.

Border surges

For a president obsessed with the number of border crossings, 2019 was Mr. Trump’s toughest year. An administrative agreement with Mexico requiring asylum seekers to remain there pending processing in the United States, which has been heavily criticized by human rights activists as an effort to reduce legal asylum was not not yet entered into force across the entire border.

Mr. Trump’s administration toyed with various ways to deter undocumented immigrants that year, including a plan that was eventually scrapped for deportation raids targeting families in 10 major cities.

Mr. Trump’s policies have also led to overcrowding at border facilities. When migrant children traveling alone are treated at a Border Patrol facility, they are supposed to be transferred to a shelter run by the Department of Health and Human Services, where many are then released to a sponsor who is a parent.

But Mr. Trump dissuaded many sponsors from claiming the children by requiring them to provide personal information that some feared could be used later to track them down and deport them. Many children have been held in cells along the border for weeks, even though the government is supposed to transfer them to shelters within 72 hours. Border facilities did not have access to proper hygienic resources and children were in some cases exposed to diseases.

When the coronavirus surfaced in the United States in early January 2020, Mr. Trump instituted a travel ban from China, where the virus originated. He also moved to enact a policy known as Title 42 in March, using an obscure part of the Public Health Act to deport migrants and asylum seekers due to the pandemic.

This has allowed the Trump administration to enact some of its most aggressive border policies, and officials have used the pandemic to quickly turn back migrants at the border without giving most of them the opportunity to apply. ‘asylum.

Stephen Miller, the architect of Mr Trump’s immigration program, had repeatedly sought to use the law to block asylum seekers and finally found his luck in the pandemic. In violation of international refugee laws, the Trump administration also initially deported children from other countries, including those traveling alone, to Mexico during the pandemic.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have argued that they need Title 42 to contain the coronavirus pandemic. But the law also had the unintended consequence of encouraging hundreds of thousands of desperate people to make repeated attempts to enter the country. Many of those subject to the rule are quickly sent back to Mexico to try again a few days later.

Zolan Kanno-Youngs contributed reporting.

