‘My message to the people of Pakistan…’: Imran Khan predicts internet suspension, says army intends to jail him for 10 years





Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pray after hearing the court ruling in Lahore.

Photo: AP

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the army wanted to keep him in prison for the next 10 years on charges of sedition. Calling the plot “London’s plan”, Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) alleged that the imprisonment of his wife was part of the nefarious action.

Imran Khan made the allegations in a series of tweets in the early hours of Monday. “So now the full plan of London has come out. Under the pretense of violence while I was inside the prison, they took on the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan is now my humiliate by putting Queen Bushra in jail and using some sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years,” read the thread’s first tweet.

“Then will follow a complete crackdown on all that remains of the PTI leaders and workers. And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party in Pakistan. (Just like they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan)”, he added.

He made the comments on Twitter after a meeting with his party colleagues at his residence in Lahore, news agency PTI reported.

“To ensure that there is no public backlash, they have done two things. First, deliberate terror is unleashed not only on PTI workers, but also on ordinary citizens. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled.

“And tomorrow they will suspend internet services again and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, homes are being broken into and police are shamelessly abusing women in homes” , the tweet read.

So now the full London map is out. Under the guise of violence while I was inside the prison, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra in jail and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

The 70-year-old leader, who has been released on bail in more than 100 cases, further said that never had the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated as is done by these “criminals”.

“My message to the people of Pakistan; I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood because for me death is better than being enslaved by these assortments of crooks.

“I urge all my people to remember that we have promised LA Illah ha illalah, that we will not bow to anyone except the One (Allah). If we bow to the idol of fear, there is no will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations. Countries where injustice reigns and where the law of the jungle prevails, do not survive long.”

Khan returned home to Lahore on Saturday after locking himself in the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for hours for fear of further arrest despite being released on bail on Friday.

The IHC granted Khan bail, preventing authorities from arresting him in any cases registered against him beyond May 9, and asked him to apply to the Lahore High Court for further relief. May 15.

Khan’s arrest by Pakistani Rangers at IHC premises last Tuesday sparked unrest in Pakistan that continued until Friday and left several people dead and dozens of military and state facilities destroyed by protesters .

For the first time in the country’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore. Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

