Netizens Give Negative Responses to Jokowi’s Presidential Election Maneuvers

There were more than 2,400 netizen conversations on the Twitter platform, as well as a meeting between Jokowi and the six coalition party leaders at the State Palace on May 2, 2023. A day later, the number conversations rose to 2,800 and continued to soar until May 6, before slowly declining as the problem subsided. . In total, there were around 16,000 netizen discussions that were analyzed by data analytics agency Continuum regarding Jokowi’s maneuvers.

The agency noted that one of the centers of discussion among netizens on this issue was the tweet of former Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, Denny Indrayana. He questioned the impartiality of the president, whom he considered a participant sunday – sunday when it comes to the 2024 presidential election. Continuum data analyst Maisie Sagita explained that his party analyzed the tweets with the focus of the question, is it normal for the president to call the general chairmen of political parties to the palace for questions relating to the presidential election.





We found that 92% of netizens complained about Jokowi’s action of summoning the general chairman of a political party. Of the roughly 16,000 threads, 92% deemed it inappropriate, Maisie said.

Of the 92% of tweets from netizens who disagreed with Jokowi’s decision, the top reason that emerged was that they believed the president should be neutral and not use the palace for personal gain. . About 80% of Internet users who disagree use this reason.

Another reason is that Jokowi did not invite the Nasdem party. The impression, as if they were hostile, and that Nasdem is no longer part of the governing coalition, Maisie said.

Meanwhile, eight percent of netizens felt Jokowi’s actions were reasonable, arguing that the president was indeed obligated sunday – sunday according to his oath of office. The president, according to the minority of netizens, must participate in the leadership of all personalities who have the spirit and soul of nationalism and will compete in 2024.





Main Actor of Jokowi

Founding father The Institute for the Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) Didik Junaidi Rachbini said Jokowi’s decision made him a central figure in the 2024 presidential election.

As the presidential election approaches and the presidential election period later, the most important actor at the center of this presidential election is not the presidential candidates. But Joko Widodo, as president and as a personal politician. So it’s a mix of both, says Didik.

Jokowi’s maneuver also poses a problem because there is a problem of political ethics. Didik, who is also chancellor of Paramadina University, recalled that when he was elected president, Jokowi was a statesman. It does not belong only to one group or to one party, but to all parties.

Indeed, there is no legal problem in this step, but if it is studied ethically, there will be problems. Didik gave an example, spitting in the middle of a meeting may not violate the law, but there are ethics involved in this action.

Another problem is related to inheritance or legacy Jokowi as president. In a democracy, a president does not need to decide who will be his successor, as is the case in a kingdom. Democracy, said Didik, requires justice.

And justice this was undermined by the president, by the way he was directly involved in coalition building, calling general party presidents. Pushing there, pushing here, considering things and so on, and it’s like competing with Ms. Megawati. Compete like a party leader, Didik stressed.

This phenomenon is a form of the decline of democracy. Future Indonesian presidents, he said, will tend to do the same.

Didik said: He would do practical politics, using state resources, for practical politics, not for state and national politics, for the benefit of himself and his group.





Current Democratic Elections

Similar criticisms were voiced by the director of the LP3ES Center for Media and Democracy Studies, Wijayanto. He regretted that there had not been enough harsh criticism of President Jokowi’s maneuvers.

There was an active president, in office, whom I think everyone knows very well, sided with certain personalities. This is why there is a term kingmakerthere is a term all male presidents. Yet no one talks about it. If there is a minor, he explained.

The decision to convene the leadership of the coalition parties, without the presence of Nasdem, provoked a negative reaction in public opinion. Wijayanto said there would be questions regarding the party’s position. Are they the current government coalition or the coalition in the 2024 elections.

Because, if the coalition supports Jokowi as president, then there should be Nasdem there, he added.

Wijayanto also said that if the coalition mentioned in the May 2, 2023 meeting was for the 2024 presidential election, then the president’s actions should be questioned.

Is it legal, a president who is still in office, then his job is not really the job mandated by the constitution, to oversee the implementation of democracy, through honest and fair general elections, has he declared.

The president should be neutral in elections, Wijayanto said, because the president obtains public office through elections that are legal by the constitution. Therefore, he was asked to use his influence and power, for all without exception. This includes the presentation of democratic elections.

People will doubt when they see the president taking sides. Even if he is the highest military leader, the highest police chief, he directs the ministers and the entire state apparatus. If the president openly supports any of the candidates running for office, there is concern that he will influence the choices of those under his leadership.





Furthermore, the use of the palace as public property for the venue of such political meetings is also considered unethical.

The meeting was considered fair

During his visit on May 4, 2023, Jokowi answered a number of questions regarding a meeting with coalition party leaders two days earlier. Including why Nasdem, who so far is still a government supporter in cabinet and parliament, was not invited.

Yes, they weren’t invited. We have to talk about Nasdem as it is, we already have our own coalition and it is a coalition of parties that met yesterday and also want to build other political cooperations,” Jokowi said during a meeting. broadcast on the official social media account of the Presidential Secretariat.

Jokowi considered what happened to be political fairness. Apart from being a civil servant himself, he is also a politician who also has the right to speak out on political matters.

The three-hour meeting, Jokowi continued, touched on many issues.

“Especially regarding the politics of the country in the future, what kind of challenges will they be and that requires strong national leadership, the trust of the people, the trust of the international community, the trust of investors,” he said. Jokowi. [ns/ah]