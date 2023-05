Latest political news: Braverman to warn colleagues over relaxed immigration rules – saying ‘no reason’ UK can’t train fruit pickers | Political news

Suella Braverman will deliver a provocative speech to Tory activists this afternoon – stoking a cabinet row over immigration. According to extracts given to some newspapers, the Minister of the Interior will warn the government that immigration must fall, as he promised when he was elected in 2019. The election manifesto promised that “fewer low-skilled migrants and the overall numbers will decline”. These are not small boats, these are people coming to the UK legally on visas, and last year the net migration figure – which is the number of people arriving in the UK minus those who leave – reached a record 504,000. When the latest net migration figures come out next week, researchers suggest it could be as high as 700,000 or even a million at most. Ministers point out that since Brexit the government has been in control of the numbers and has chosen to take in tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Hong Kongers to escape persecution, as well as granting visas to fill labor market shortages . But the Home Secretary will warn that not only is this putting pressure on housing, public services and ‘community relations’, but that the government should instead train Britons to drive heavy goods vehicles, work as butchers and picking fruits. “Brexit allows us to build a highly skilled, high-wage economy that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labour,” she will tell the conservative National Convention. Are these high-skilled, high-paying jobs? A spokesman for Ms Braverman said the first two – truck driving and meat processing can be and “should be paid more”. It’s for their employers. But Madeleine Sumption, head of the Oxford Migration Watch, told the Guardian the ‘elephant in the room’ is the health and care sector, which accounted for more than half of skilled worker visas in long term last year – and the government should address the underfunding there. Rows are brewing with other Cabinet ministers, including the environment secretary, who is under pressure from the food industry to allow more farm workers to pick crops. There has also been a significant increase in the number of international students and their dependents. Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, would push all the boundaries. The March budget forecast made clear that population growth would add up to 0.5% to economic output, and the Treasury will be unwilling to curb it as many businesses say they are struggling with shortages. The Tories no longer have an immigration target – having abandoned David Cameron’s ‘tens of thousands’ because they could never meet it. In the longer term, net migration is expected to fall to around 245,000 per year – less than today but still well above previous projections. Arguments about immigration control versus economic growth within the Conservative Party are beginning to come to light.

