‘London plan is over’: Imran Khan claims Pak government is plotting PTI crackdown





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has accused the incumbent government of orchestrating what he calls the “London Plan”. In a series of tweets on Monday, Khan said the plan was out in the open and was aimed at humiliating him, imprisoning his wife Bushra and enforcing some sort of sedition law.

“So now the full plan of London has come out. Under the pretense of violence while I was inside the prison, they took on the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan is now my humiliate by putting Queen Bushra in jail and using some sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years,” Khan tweeted.

He also accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of carrying out outright repression against the PTI and of wanting to ban the party, similar to the Awami League. “Then will follow a complete crackdown on all that remains of the PTI leaders and workers. And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party in Pakistan. (Just like they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan)”, did he declare.

So now the full London map is out. Under the guise of violence while I was inside the prison, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Queen Bushra in jail and using a sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten

Imran Khan denounces the Pak government in a long rant on Twitter

According to Khan, the ruling government has resorted to targeting PTI workers and citizens and controlling the mainstream media. “To ensure that there is no public backlash, they have done two things. First, deliberate terror is unleashed not only on PTI workers, but also on ordinary citizens. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled,” said the former prime minister.

“And tomorrow they will suspend internet services again and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, burglaries are being carried out and police are shamelessly abusing women in homes” , he added.

Concluding his Twitter spree, Khan vowed to “fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi to the last drop of my blood”, saying he would rather choose death than be chained up by “crooks”. He also pledged not to bow to anyone, arguing that it would bring nothing but “humiliation and dismemberment” to future generations. “Countries where there is injustice and where the law of the jungle reigns do not survive long,” he warned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/london-plan-is-out-imran-khan-claims-pak-government-plotting-crackdown-on-pti-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

